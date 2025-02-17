Lahore Fort extravaganza provides curtain raiser to ICC Champions Trophy 2025

The International Cricket Council (ICC) hosted an extravaganza at the Diwan e Khas (Hall of Public Audience) of the Lahore Fort to provide a curtain raiser to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The International Cricket Council (ICC) hosted an extravaganza at the Diwan e Khas (Hall of Public Audience) of the Lahore Fort to provide a curtain raiser to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

The eight-team mega event will be hosted by the defending champion Pakistan and 15 matches will be played from February 19 to March 9, 2025 at four venues in Pakistan and the UAE.

International Cricket Council Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Geoffery Allardice congratulated Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on hosting an ICC event after almost three decades and urged to show its passion for the game during the fortnight of cricket action in the three major cricketing venues across Pakistan.

Representing the ICC at the curtain raiser, Allardice congratulated the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on the redevelopments at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore and National Stadium Karachi. “I still find it hard to believe that the major changes were made in these stadiums in mere 117 days,” the ICC CEO added.

Talking about the advantages of holding events at the members countries, he said the young generations of players could watch their cricketing heroes in person. One other advantage that the ICC leaves a legacy in the host country, Allardice said, adding that one of the great legacies of this tournament in Pakistan would be the improved stadiums and facilities for the generations of players and cricket fans in Pakistan.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his gratitude to the PCB for preparing the stadiums and providing fans with the chance to enjoy two weeks of thrilling competition. He also extended thanks to the Emirates Cricket Board for their support. Reflecting on the past, he recalled the moment when the Pakistan cricket team lifted the 2017 Champions Trophy at The Oval, the last time the tournament was held, and donned their white jackets.

In his welcome address, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi highlighted that the venue not only showcases Pakistan's rich cultural heritage but also its deep-rooted cricket legacy. "I assure cricket fans around the world that Pakistan is ready to host the Champions Trophy," Naqvi said. He also provided insight into the efforts required to equip Pakistan's two major stadiums with state-of-the-art facilities.

Naqvi thanked the International Cricket Council (ICC) for its guidance in the redevelopment of the stadiums and noted that the return of the ICC event to Pakistan after 29 years offers an opportunity to demonstrate the nation's hospitality and passion for the game.

He also expressed appreciation for the support of the federal, Sindh, and Punjab governments, as well as the security agencies, which made the event possible.

The ceremony, moderated by former West Indies fast bowler and commentator Ian Bishop, began with a parade featuring members of Pakistan’s 2017 Champions Trophy-winning team, including Azhar Ali, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Junaid Khan, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Muhammad Hafeez, and former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Following the parade, a panel discussion took place with Sarfaraz Ahmed, the captain of Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy-winning team, South African all-rounder J.P. Duminy, and former New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee. Sarfaraz reflected on the pride of lifting the 2017 Champions Trophy and welcomed the return of an ICC event to Pakistan after 26 years. He expressed confidence that the Pakistan team would successfully defend the title at home.

J.P. Duminy, a member of the 1998 Champions Trophy-winning South African team, shared his thoughts on the team’s success in their only ICC title in 25 years, and expressed optimism for South Africa’s performance in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

ICC-managed interviews also featured Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, who played a pivotal role in his team's back-to-back championships in 2006 and 2009, and Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, who shared insights on his team's success in the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Tim Southee, former captain of New Zealand, praised his team’s consistent performance at ICC events and highlighted their win in the tri-nation series as part of their preparation for the Champions Trophy. He expressed confidence in New Zealand's prospects, particularly with key players like Kane Williamson and Mitchell Santner in the lineup.

The event featured musical performances by Coke Studio Pakistan, followed by an impressive fireworks display that illuminated the night sky.

Another celebration is expected on the opening day of the ICC Champions Trophy, when Pakistan faces New Zealand on February 16 at the National Stadium in Karachi.