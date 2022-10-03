Lahore Garrison annex PGF inter-club golf tourney

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Lahore Garrison Golf Club claimed the third Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Inter Club Golf Tourna­ment after displaying a stunning performance at the Islamabad Golf Course.

Led by Raja Asif Mehdi, the Lahore Garrison outfit's amateur golfers Damil Ataullah, Nouman Ilyas, Zain ur Rehman, Ahmad Sultan Kayani and senior amateurs Ikramulhaq Tariq Mehmood and Mohammed Shafi performed superbly to help their side emerge victorious.

The Lahore Garrison also prerlvailed in the ladies' and girls' events, aggregating a score of 2758. They were followed by Karachi Golf Club, who finished as runners-up with a team score of 2898.

Islamabad Golf Club ended third with a score of 3012. Peshawar Golf Club with an aggregated 3060 score remained fourth.