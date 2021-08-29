UrduPoint.com

Lahore Garrison Golf Team Leads In 2nd PGA Inter Club Golf At PAF Golf Club

Muhammad Rameez 47 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 09:30 PM

Lahore Garrison Golf Team leads in 2nd PGA Inter Club Golf at PAF Golf Club

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :The Golf Teams of three leading golf clubs of Punjab, Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Club,PAF Skyview Golf Club and Rawalpindi Golf Club entered into a competition here on Sunday for achieving honours through team based skilful application of golfing skills.

Format of this Punjab Inter Club Golf Competition was set forth by Pakistan Golf Federation one year back and has been graded as a team event where members of the team comprise of four amateurs, four senior amateurs,two juniors under 15 years, two juniors in the age bracket above 15 to 18 years, two lady amateurs, and two girls under 21 years.

At the end of the first round in this two days combat the Lahore Garrison Greens team combined exceedingly well to emerge as the dominant one and look fitter and a cut above the rest.

After the first round Lahore Garrison Greens Team aggregated a gross score of 1201. Their ascendancy can be adjudged from the fact that they are 116 strokes ahead of the Rawalpindi Golf Club Team who managed to aggregate a score of 1317. As for the PAF Skyview Team, they lag still further behind at a rather modest looking gross aggregate score of 1375.

For the Lahore Garrison Team their adept and powerful performers were their amateur golfers. Distinctly outstanding was the youthful Ahmad Kayani who showed proficiency in his hitting off the tees and equally effortless was his shot making from the fairways.

A blemish free round fetched him a luster filled score of gross 70, two under par and gave his team a morale boosting contribution. The other two amateurs who chipped in with commendatory scores are Damil Ataullah and Noman Ilyas. Damil had a score of 77 and Noman also posted a gross 77 to provide the Garrison Team a commanding edge.

Out of the senior amateurs Rashid Akbar scored 83,Lt Col (retd) Asif Mehdi scored 85 and Col M.Shafi 89.

Amongst the ladies, Suneya Osama and Ghazala Yasmin put up a worthwhile effort and so did their two girls Bushra Fatima and Adina Ataullah. Out of the boys Shahbaz Ali and Rehan Babar and Jamshed Matloob came up with a commendable effort.

For Rawalpindi Team, their amateurs Umer Khokher and Haider Atiq were outstanding but did not receive the required winning assistance from the senior amateurs and the boys.

The final round of the PGA Inter Club Golf Competition will be played today at the PAF Skyview Golf Course. Although Rawalpindi Team is lagging behind ,their team members look determined to challenge their adversaries, the Lahore Garrison Greens over the final 18 holes tomorrow, Monday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Punjab Rashid Rawalpindi Jamshed Sunday Event From

Recent Stories

As demand for hotel rooms accelerates, five factor ..

As demand for hotel rooms accelerates, five factors supporting tourism sector

17 minutes ago
 Over AED36 million in proceeds of Dubai&#039;s spe ..

Over AED36 million in proceeds of Dubai&#039;s special car plate numbers auction

17 minutes ago
 Tabreed doubles its stake in cooling scheme supply ..

Tabreed doubles its stake in cooling scheme supplying Al Maryah Island

47 minutes ago
 Five Emirati People of Determination run Bee Café ..

Five Emirati People of Determination run Bee Café at Department of Health – A ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Health identifies COVID-19 testing fac ..

Ministry of Health identifies COVID-19 testing facilities for school students

3 hours ago
 Emirati women have key role to play in next 50 yea ..

Emirati women have key role to play in next 50 years: Nahyan bin Mubarak

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.