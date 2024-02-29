Open Menu

Lahore Garrison University Wins HEC All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Tug Of War Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 29, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Lahore Garrison University wins HEC All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Tug of War tournament

The All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Tug-of-War tournament concluded here, with Lahore Garrison University emerging as the Champion

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Tug-of-War tournament concluded here, with Lahore Garrison University emerging as the Champion.

In a thrilling final match, Lahore Garrison University defeated the University of Central Punjab by 2-1 to clinch the title. The prestigious event, organized by Islamia College University Peshawar under the patronage of the Pakistan Higher education Commission (HEC), saw intense competition from universities across the country. A total of 12 Universities team from across the country took part.

The closing ceremony, attended by Malik Abdul Latif, Director of North West Hospital Hayatabad as chief guest, was marked by presenting the trophies and cash prizes to the standout athletes. Director Admission Islamia College, Aamir Izhar, along with Firdous Khan, Naveed Ahmed, and Mohammad Nawaz, were also present to witness the culmination of the tournament.

Expressing his support for sports activities in educational institutions, Malik Abdul Latif emphasized the importance of sports in fostering mental and physical well-being among students.

He commended the efforts of HEC in promoting sports activities nationwide, highlighting the positive impact of sports in nurturing a healthy and disciplined youth.

In his address, Malik Abdul Latif lauded the sportsmanship and discipline exhibited by the participating teams, emphasizing the role of universities in producing athletes who bring honor to their institutions and the nation. He also acknowledged the meticulous arrangements made by Islamia College Director of Sports, Ali Hoti, in ensuring the success of the event.

The tournament not only showcased the talent and competitive spirit of the participating universities but also underscored the significance of sports in shaping the character and well-being of the youth. As the athletes and officials departed for their respective cities, they left behind a legacy of sportsmanship and camaraderie that will continue to inspire future generations.

