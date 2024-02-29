- Home
- Sports
- Hockey
- Lahore Garrison University wins HEC All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Tug of War tournament
Lahore Garrison University Wins HEC All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Tug Of War Tournament
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 29, 2024 | 06:50 PM
The All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Tug-of-War tournament concluded here, with Lahore Garrison University emerging as the Champion
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Tug-of-War tournament concluded here, with Lahore Garrison University emerging as the Champion.
In a thrilling final match, Lahore Garrison University defeated the University of Central Punjab by 2-1 to clinch the title. The prestigious event, organized by Islamia College University Peshawar under the patronage of the Pakistan Higher education Commission (HEC), saw intense competition from universities across the country. A total of 12 Universities team from across the country took part.
The closing ceremony, attended by Malik Abdul Latif, Director of North West Hospital Hayatabad as chief guest, was marked by presenting the trophies and cash prizes to the standout athletes. Director Admission Islamia College, Aamir Izhar, along with Firdous Khan, Naveed Ahmed, and Mohammad Nawaz, were also present to witness the culmination of the tournament.
Expressing his support for sports activities in educational institutions, Malik Abdul Latif emphasized the importance of sports in fostering mental and physical well-being among students.
He commended the efforts of HEC in promoting sports activities nationwide, highlighting the positive impact of sports in nurturing a healthy and disciplined youth.
In his address, Malik Abdul Latif lauded the sportsmanship and discipline exhibited by the participating teams, emphasizing the role of universities in producing athletes who bring honor to their institutions and the nation. He also acknowledged the meticulous arrangements made by Islamia College Director of Sports, Ali Hoti, in ensuring the success of the event.
The tournament not only showcased the talent and competitive spirit of the participating universities but also underscored the significance of sports in shaping the character and well-being of the youth. As the athletes and officials departed for their respective cities, they left behind a legacy of sportsmanship and camaraderie that will continue to inspire future generations.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against Karachi Kings
CUI, University of Regina, Canada forge historic global collaboration
9th Lyallpur Art, Literature & Spring Festival from Mar 1
The Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar directs to expedite relief ..
1,753 cops deputed to check kite-flying
People's representatives to run country' affairs after general elections : Solan ..
9th ‘Invention to Innovation Summit’ at PU concludes
Slowing inflation in Germany, France boosts rate-cut hopes
PDA launches tree plantation campaign in Hayatabad, RMT
Fire breaks out at Lahore Pace Plaza
Election of PM on March 3
‘Determined, fighting and striving,’ says Sania Mirza
More Stories From Sports
-
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against Karachi Kings5 minutes ago
-
‘Determined, fighting and striving,’ says Sania Mirza33 minutes ago
-
KDA geared up for PSL Season 9 matches10 minutes ago
-
Food poisoning affects Karachi Kings’ 13 players49 minutes ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who Will Win59 minutes ago
-
20th annual sports day held at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS)1 hour ago
-
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs5 hours ago
-
Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 20225 hours ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 1st Test scoreboard8 hours ago
-
Gayle hopes T20 World Cup can help cricket crack US market1 hour ago
-
Karachi Kings' Leus du Plooy disappointed1 hour ago
-
Islamabad United's Colin Munro emphasizes importance of recent victory1 hour ago