LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned hearing of petitions filed by National cricket team skipper Babar Azam challenging sessions court orders of registration of two cases against him, till June 7.

The court adjourned the hearing after respondent Hamiza Mukhtar's counsel sought time for filing a reply.

Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan heard the petitions filed by Babar Azam.

It is pertinent to mention here that the LHC had suspended the orders for registration of cases on petitions filed by Babar Azam.

The sessions court had ordered registration of two separate cases against the skipper on charges of harassment and deceitfully maintaining sexual relations, while allowing pleas filed by Hamiza Mukhtar for the purpose.