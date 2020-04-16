UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Issues Notice On PCB Application

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 12:09 AM

Lahore High Court issues notice on PCB application

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices on an application filed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for transfer of a petition against its constitution to LHC principal seat from Multan bench

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices on an application filed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for transfer of a petition against its constitution to LHC principal seat from Multan bench.

The single bench comprising LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard the application.

The single bench comprising LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard the application.

A counsel on behalf of the board argued before the bench that a citizen, Akbar, had approached the LHC Multan bench against the PCB constitution through a petition. He submitted that the bench had issued notices to the board on the petition and sought reply.

He submitted that identical petition was also pending at LHC principal seat. He pleaded with the court to issue direction for transfer of the petition to LHC principal seat for hearing of both petitions together.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, issued notices to the respondent and adjourned the further hearing.

