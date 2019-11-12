UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Orders For Removing Cricketer Sharjeel's Name From ECL

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 05:35 PM

Lahore High Court orders for removing cricketer Sharjeel's name from ECL

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered the interior ministry to remove cricketer Sharjeel Khan's name from exit control list (ECL).

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered the interior ministry to remove cricketer Sharjeel Khan's name from exit control list (ECL).

Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi passed the orders while allowing a petition, filed by the cricketer for the purpose.

During the proceedings, a counsel for the cricketer submitted that Sharjeel Khan was unable to go to perform Umrah and meet his brother in Dubai due to travel restrictions, placed on him. He argued that his name was illegally placed on the ECL. He pleaded with the court for issuing directions for removing his name. He also submitted that the court had already allowed Muhammad Irfan and Shahzaib Hassan, involved in spot-fixing scam as well, to go abroad.

The court, after hearing arguments of all parties, ordered the ministry to remove cricketer's name in seven days.

In 2017, then interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had ordered for placing the Names of the cricketers on the ECL.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sharjeel was handed a five-year ban in 2017 - half of which was suspended - over his role in a match-fixing scandal in the PSL that year. He admitted to his guilt earlier this year and joined the rehab programme. The board had already given Sharjeel Khan clearance to play club cricket.

Related Topics

Hearing Cricket Lahore High Court Interior Ministry Scandal Exit Control List Chaudhry Nisar Interior Minister Pakistan Super League Dubai Sharjeel Khan 2017 All From Court

Recent Stories

What resistance PM Khan faced while allowing Nawaz ..

6 minutes ago

EU Member States Agree to Strengthen Ability of Ea ..

22 seconds ago

Labour Leader Says Cyberattack on UK Party's Platf ..

24 seconds ago

Hong Kong Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Proteste ..

26 seconds ago

Brexit Party Has Grave Concerns Over Johnson's Wit ..

30 seconds ago

Afghan government to release key Taliban figure

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.