The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered the interior ministry to remove cricketer Sharjeel Khan's name from exit control list (ECL).

Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi passed the orders while allowing a petition, filed by the cricketer for the purpose.

During the proceedings, a counsel for the cricketer submitted that Sharjeel Khan was unable to go to perform Umrah and meet his brother in Dubai due to travel restrictions, placed on him. He argued that his name was illegally placed on the ECL. He pleaded with the court for issuing directions for removing his name. He also submitted that the court had already allowed Muhammad Irfan and Shahzaib Hassan, involved in spot-fixing scam as well, to go abroad.

The court, after hearing arguments of all parties, ordered the ministry to remove cricketer's name in seven days.

In 2017, then interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had ordered for placing the Names of the cricketers on the ECL.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sharjeel was handed a five-year ban in 2017 - half of which was suspended - over his role in a match-fixing scandal in the PSL that year. He admitted to his guilt earlier this year and joined the rehab programme. The board had already given Sharjeel Khan clearance to play club cricket.