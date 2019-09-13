The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday sought a reply from the Pakistan Cricket Board on a petition challenging the appointment of former captain Misbahul Haq as head coach and chief selector for the Pakistan cricket team

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ):The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday sought a reply from the Pakistan Cricket Board on a petition challenging the appointment of former captain Misbahul Haq as head coach and chief selector for the Pakistan cricket team.

The single bench comprising Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Zahid Ali Bukhari.

During the hearing, the court remarked that former captain was a star, adding, was there any doubt in his capabilities? To which, the petitioner's counsel argued that he had no doubts in former captain's capabilities.

However, the appointment was made against the rules and merit, he added.

The court after recording initial arguments issued notices to the PCB and sought reply.

Misbahul Haq was appointed as head coach and chief selector of Pakistan national cricket team for three years by the PCB on September 4. A five-member penal unanimously selected Misbahul Haq as chief selector and head coach.