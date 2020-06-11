UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Stays Inquiry Against PCB's BoG Member

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 01:47 AM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday stayed Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) independent adjudicator from inquiry against Nauman Butt, suspended member of Board of Governors (BoG).

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza passed the orders on a petition filed by Nauman Butt challenging the steps taken by the PCB against him.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioner argued before the court that his client was a member of BoG of PCB. He submitted that the PCB stopped the petitioner from attending the BoG meetings on a complaint of misconduct against him.

He submitted that the PCB had also appointed an independent adjudicator to probe the allegations against his client in the complaint.

He contended that all allegations were baseless and pleaded with the court to stop the adjudicator from proceedings besides setting aside the steps taken by the PCB.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, stopped the independent adjudicator from inquiry and sought reply from the PCB.

In April, PCB chairman received a complaint from a member of its BoG against Butt for misconduct.

Subsequently, PCB Chairman referred the complaint to an independent adjudicator, Retired Justice Fazal-i-Miran Chauhan, and stopped Butt from attending BoG meetings till the outcome of proceedings.

