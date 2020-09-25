Lahore High Court stops PCB from coercive measures against PSL franchises

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday stopped Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) from taking coercive measures against Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ):The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday stopped Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) from taking coercive measures against Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises.

Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi passed the orders on a petition filed by six PSL franchises, against PCB failure to address their grievances over tournament's financial model, and also sought reply from the board and other respondents by September 30.

The petitioners' counsel argued before the court that the petitioners were suffering losses due to the financial model being used by the board for the past five years.

He submitted that the board had not cleared its accounts of the PSL fifth edition and had set September 25 as the last date for the franchises to deposit bank guarantee for the next PSL edition.

He submitted that if the accounts of last episode were not cleared then how funds could be managed for bank guarantee for the next PSL edition.

He pleaded with the court to direct the respondents to review the financial model of the tournament and also address the grievances of the petitioners.

However, PCB's counsel opposed the petition stating that the petitioners should approach authorities concerned.

The court, after hearing arguments, stopped the board from taking coercive measures against franchises and also sought reply from respondents by September 30.