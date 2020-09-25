UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Stops PCB From Coercive Measures Against PSL Franchises

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 11:59 PM

Lahore High Court stops PCB from coercive measures against PSL franchises

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday stopped Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) from taking coercive measures against Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ):The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday stopped Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) from taking coercive measures against Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises.

Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi passed the orders on a petition filed by six PSL franchises, against PCB failure to address their grievances over tournament's financial model, and also sought reply from the board and other respondents by September 30.

The petitioners' counsel argued before the court that the petitioners were suffering losses due to the financial model being used by the board for the past five years.

He submitted that the board had not cleared its accounts of the PSL fifth edition and had set September 25 as the last date for the franchises to deposit bank guarantee for the next PSL edition.

He submitted that if the accounts of last episode were not cleared then how funds could be managed for bank guarantee for the next PSL edition.

He pleaded with the court to direct the respondents to review the financial model of the tournament and also address the grievances of the petitioners.

However, PCB's counsel opposed the petition stating that the petitioners should approach authorities concerned.

The court, after hearing arguments, stopped the board from taking coercive measures against franchises and also sought reply from respondents by September 30.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB Pakistan Super League Bank September From Court

Recent Stories

UAE, Greece aspiring for bilateral strategic partn ..

31 minutes ago

Researchers develop cheaper, faster, accurate Covi ..

53 minutes ago

Opposition never tries to sit with PTI govt for re ..

53 minutes ago

Florida Governor Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions on Re ..

53 minutes ago

Putin's Security Dialogue Offer to US Very Timely ..

53 minutes ago

Pakistan Urges UN to Establish International Day t ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.