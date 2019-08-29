UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Vacates Stay Against Amendments In PCB Constitution

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 12:02 AM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed more than a dozen petitions relating to Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) election commission as well as grievances of terminated employees, after being withdrawn

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ):The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed more than a dozen petitions relating to Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) election commission as well as grievances of terminated employees, after being withdrawn.

The court also vacated stay against amendments made in the PCB constitution and dismissed the application filed for the purpose.

The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Waheed heard the petitions and civil miscellaneous application filed by Ahmad Nawaz, Jamshaid Hafeez and others against PCB election commission's decisions and the amendments made in PCB constitution through a notification dated August 19.

During the Wednesday's proceedings, the court remarked that how the petitions could be heard. If the petitioners disagree with the PCB election commission's decisions then they could file appeal with the forum concerned, he observed, adding that how the petitioners could approach the court if the alternate remedy was available.

The petitioners' counsel sought permission to withdraw the petitions in the light of observations made by the court.

Subsequently, the court dismissed the petitions as being withdrawn.

Earlier, the PCB counsel submitted that after the promulgation of the new PCB constitution, old constitution had become ineffective.

He pleaded with the court for dismissal of all the petitions as they were filed under old constitution.

It is pertinent to mention here that an LHC bench had suspended the notification for amendments in PCB constitution on an application filed by a petitioner against it, on August 23.

Meanwhile, the court declined request for suspending the new PCB constitution and sought comments from the board on a fresh petition filed by one of the said petitioners challenging the new PCB constitution.

