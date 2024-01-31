Lahore, Karachi Declared Joint Champions Of National Women’s T20 Tournament
Muhammad Rameez Published January 31, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Lahore and Karachi were declared joint champions of the National Women’s cricket Tournament 2023-24 after rain forced the final match to be abandoned without a ball bowled.
The allotted prize money of PKR 1.5 million was divided between the two teams.
Lahore ended the league stage reigning supreme in the points table enjoying a 10-game winning streak. Karachi had secured their place in the final after edging over Rawalpindi with a superior net run rate.
Rawalpindi captain Aliya Riaz and Multan captain Gull Feroza were jointly declared players of the tournament. Both players earned five player of the match awards – the most in the tournament.
Aliya was the third highest run-getter of the tournament, finishing with 370 runs in 10 games, including three half-centuries and an unbeaten century. She also picked up 10 wickets in the tournament.
Gull, the second highest run-scorer, produced 479 runs on the back of five half-centuries, and had five dismissals behind the stumps.
Lahore’s Sidra Amin was awarded the best batter of the tournament for amassing 494 runs in 10 matches, including three half-centuries and a century. Lahore leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima was the most successful bowler of the tournament with an impressive tally of 21 wickets in 10 games at an average of 8.24 and economy rate of just 4.44.
Sidra Nawaz, also representing Lahore, was adjudged the best wicketkeeper of the tournament had 15 dismissals behind the stumps, including six catches and nine stumpings.
Scores in brief:
Lahore v Karachi
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
Players of the tournament – Aliya Riaz (370 runs & 10 wickets) (Rawalpindi) and Gull Feroza (479 runs & five dismissals) (Multan)
Best batter – Sidra Amin (494 runs) (Lahore)
Best bowler – Ghulam Fatima (21 wickets) (Lahore)
Best wicket-keeper – Sidra Nawaz (15 dismissals) (Lahore)
