UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore, Karachi To Host PSL 6th Edition Next Year In Feb, March

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 03:53 PM

Lahore, Karachi to host PSL 6th edition next year in Feb, March

PSL matches, however, will be played behind the closed doors while the proposed schedule has been finalized for the event.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2020) Pakistan Super League (PSL) season’s 6th edition would be hosted by Lahore and Karachi, the reports said on Thursday.

PSL matches, however, will be played behind the closed doors while the proposed schedule has been finalized for the event.

According to the reports, it would also help Pakistan cricket board in both preparations and finances about bio-bubble for the event. National Stadium would host matches from February 20 to March 7 whereas the rest of 14 matches would be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

On February, the first match of the tournament would be a night encounter between the defending champions Karachi Kings and the Quetta Gladiators franchise at the National Stadium in Karachi. The final match is likely to be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 22.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Lahore Pakistan Super League February March Karachi Kings Event From Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

Casillas joins Ronaldo and Lewandowski on list of ..

22 minutes ago

Asif Ali Zardari invites JUI-F Chief to Gharhi Khu ..

28 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,311 new COVID-19 cases, 1,495 reco ..

41 minutes ago

Pak-China Joint Air Exercise “Shaheen IX” culm ..

47 minutes ago

Kremlin Says US Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Pr ..

4 minutes ago

3800 cops to ensure security on Christmas; 157 war ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.