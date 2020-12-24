Lahore, Karachi to host PSL 6th edition next year in Feb, March

(@fidahassanain)

PSL matches, however, will be played behind the closed doors while the proposed schedule has been finalized for the event.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2020) Pakistan Super League (PSL) season’s 6th edition would be hosted by Lahore and Karachi, the reports said on Thursday.

PSL matches, however, will be played behind the closed doors while the proposed schedule has been finalized for the event.

According to the reports, it would also help Pakistan cricket board in both preparations and finances about bio-bubble for the event. National Stadium would host matches from February 20 to March 7 whereas the rest of 14 matches would be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

On February, the first match of the tournament would be a night encounter between the defending champions Karachi Kings and the Quetta Gladiators franchise at the National Stadium in Karachi. The final match is likely to be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 22.