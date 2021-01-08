UrduPoint.com
Lahore, Karachi To Host PSL’s 6th Edition

Lahore, Karachi to host PSL’s 6th edition

The management is working on arrangements and protocols, keeping in view the challenges of COVID-19.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2021) The Upcoming 6th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) would be hosted only by Lahore and Karachi, the latest reports said on Friday.

The PSL officials and managers were working on arrangements and protocols keeping in view the challenges of COVID-19.

The sources said that the players would undergo bio-secure bubble from February 15. But the players who tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing bio-secure bubble would be asked for isolation for five days.

The players would be tested twice to ensure negative tests of COVID-19.

The foreign cricketers would also come to Pakistan to play 6TH PSL edition after a negative COVID-19 Test result. They would also undergo Tests in Pakistan upon their arrival. The violation of SOPs would not be compromised.

It may be mentioned here that Karachi Kings would defend their PSL title. The drafts for the 6th edition were likely to come on January 10.

