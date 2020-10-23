UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Matches Moved To Rawalpindi And Karachi Due To Smog

Muhammad Rameez 31 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 11:50 PM

Lahore matches moved to Rawalpindi and Karachi due to smog

Taking into consideration the health and wellbeing of professional athletes and match officials due to the recent deterioration in the air quality caused by an early onset of intense air pollution in Lahore, which is expected to deepen next month, the Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday night decided to relocate scheduled matches at the cricket headquarters to Rawalpindi and Karachi

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ):Taking into consideration the health and wellbeing of professional athletes and match officials due to the recent deterioration in the air quality caused by an early onset of intense air pollution in Lahore, which is expected to deepen next month, the Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday night decided to relocate scheduled matches at the cricket headquarters to Rawalpindi and Karachi.

This rescheduling due to weather conditions impacts the three T20Is between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, and the remaining four HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 fixtures, which will now be held in Rawalpindi and Karachi, respectively, on the dates announced earlier.

PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said here: "We have been keeping a close eye on air quality forecasts over the last two weeks.

Following the sudden deterioration in air quality and now further expected air pollution in November, we have made a swift decision to move the matches scheduled in Lahore.

"The early onset of hazardous pollution and subsequent poor air quality meant that the risk to keep matches in Lahore at this stage was too great. An early decision was made to ensure logistical challenges could be dealt with sooner rather than later. We cannot and will not compromise on the health and wellbeing of the players or officials.

"The decision to move matches from Lahore was not one that was taken lightly. For the sake of everyone involved and to ensure the remaining four matches of the HBL PSL and the three T20Is against Zimbabwe were completed without risk or interruption, it was important to move the matches.

"I am grateful to Zimbabwe Cricket, the franchise owners, broadcast partners and our valued commercial partners for their understanding in supporting our decision.

"We also want to thank the federal and provincial governments, as well as law enforcing agencies for their understanding and continued support.

" Meanwhile, the High Performance department has decided that players featuring in the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will be released following the third round match to spend the break at their homes. Before returning to Karachi for the fourth round action, which begins on 20 November, the players will undergo Covid-19 tests at home and then another test upon arrival. Players with two negative tests will be allowed to integrate with their respective sides.

Director � High Performance, Nadeem Khan said : "We are mindful and careful of players' mental health during the Covid-19 times and, as such, this is a good opportunity for them to return to their homes when the event takes an 11-day break, spend quality time with their family and friends, and rejoin on 18 November to complete the tournament.

"These are difficult times for everyone, but the players are showing tremendous courage and bearing with these tough restrictions. As stated previously, we are keeping a watching brief on the Covid-19 cases and if we believe we can make some relaxations without comprising on the integrity of the competition and health of the players, then we will ease some restrictions." Revised schedule: Pakistan v Zimbabwe (matches to start at 3.30pm PST) Sat, 7 Nov � 1st T20, Pindi Sun, 8 Nov, 2nd T20I, Pindi Tues, 10 Nov � 3rd T20I, Pindi HBL PSL 2020 (remaining four matches) Sat, 14 Nov � Qualifier (Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings), (3pm-6.30pm), Karachi; Eliminator 1 (Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi), (8pm-11.30pm), KarachiSunday, 15 Nov � Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), (8pm-11.30pm), KarachiTuesday, 17 Nov � Final, (8pm-11.30pm), Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Lahore Weather T20 Poor Pakistan Super League Rawalpindi Zimbabwe Lahore Qalandars November 2020 Karachi Kings Family Event From Habib Bank Limited Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Govt respects verdicts of Judiciary: MNA

54 minutes ago

Govt taking measures to control rampant population ..

54 minutes ago

Stoltenberg Says NATO Reduced Number of Troops in ..

54 minutes ago

Trump After Announcing Israel-Sudan Deal Says Iran ..

54 minutes ago

US Offers $10Mln for Information on Hezbollah's Fi ..

54 minutes ago

Rich Countries Denied $5.7 Trillion in Aid to Poor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.