Lahore, Multan Set To Host Global Blind Cricket Show
Muhammad Rameez Published November 01, 2024 | 05:50 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The World Blind Cricket Council has announced the schedule for the 4th edition of the Blind Cricket T20 World Cup. The tournament will kick off on November 23rd in Lahore and will continue until December 3rd.
The mega event will feature blind cricket teams from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa, Nepal, Afghanistan, and the host nation, Pakistan, said a news release on Friday. The Indian team will be defending their title.
The opening match of the tournament will be played between South Africa and the host nation Pakistan on November 23rd at the Ghani Institute of Cricket Ground, DHA, Lahore.
The traditional rivals, India and Pakistan, will face each other on November 25th.
According to the President of the World Blind Cricket Ltd, Syed Sultan Shah, the arrival of all participating foreign teams will be completed by November 21st. The opening ceremony of the World Cup will be held on November 22nd in Lahore.
The iconic city of Lahore will host 15 matches of the event, including the opening match, while the historical city of Multan will host 9 matches, including both the Semi-finals and the final.
Recent Stories
US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail
Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes
Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design
Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
More Stories From Sports
-
Zone-VI Whites win in Touchme Trophy U-15 inter zonal cricket tournament25 minutes ago
-
‘Khelta Punjab’ games open in Muzaffargarh1 hour ago
-
Pak cueists qualify for World Snooker C’ship2 hours ago
-
Blind Cricket T20 World Cup schedule announced2 hours ago
-
Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes2 hours ago
-
Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration3 hours ago
-
Islamabad cricket grounds set for international-level upgrade: CDA21 hours ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy’s 2nd Round begins Friday21 hours ago
-
Ahsan, Asjad, Asif reach last 16 round of World Snooker C’ship qualifier21 hours ago
-
South Africa sweep Bangladesh series with crushing innings victory21 hours ago
-
T20 players to undergo training in Karachi23 hours ago
-
Imran Khwaja reappointed as ICC Deputy Chair23 hours ago