Lahore, Multan set to host global blind cricket show

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The World Blind Cricket Council has announced the schedule for the 4th edition of the Blind Cricket T20 World Cup. The tournament will kick off on November 23rd in Lahore and will continue until December 3rd.

The mega event will feature blind cricket teams from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa, Nepal, Afghanistan, and the host nation, Pakistan, said a news release on Friday. The Indian team will be defending their title.

The opening match of the tournament will be played between South Africa and the host nation Pakistan on November 23rd at the Ghani Institute of Cricket Ground, DHA, Lahore.

The traditional rivals, India and Pakistan, will face each other on November 25th.

According to the President of the World Blind Cricket Ltd, Syed Sultan Shah, the arrival of all participating foreign teams will be completed by November 21st. The opening ceremony of the World Cup will be held on November 22nd in Lahore.

The iconic city of Lahore will host 15 matches of the event, including the opening match, while the historical city of Multan will host 9 matches, including both the Semi-finals and the final.