Lahore Open Polo Championship 2022: Diamond Paints, DG/Din Win Openers

Muhammad Rameez Published December 13, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Diamond Paints and FG/Din Polo won the opening day matches of the Coca-Cola Lahore Open Polo Championship 2022 here at the Lahore Polo Club on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, Diamond Paints team defeated Barry's team by 8-5. Lt Col Omer Minhas (R) played hero's role in Diamond Paints' triumph as he fired in a fabulous four goals while his teammates Ahmed Ali Tiwana banged in a brace and Mir Shoaib Ahmed and substitute player Hamza Ejaz converted one goal apiece. From team Barry's, Rulo Trotz smashed in four goals and Daniyal Sheikh struck one.

The second match of the day saw dominance of FG/Din Polo, who overpowered Remington Pharma team by a good margin of 9-4. Tomas Marin Moreno did the magic with mallet and polo pony and thrashed in three tremendous goals while he was also ably assisted by his teammates Shah Shamyl Alam, Mian Abbas Mukhtar and Raffay Shaikh, who hammered a brace each from the winning side.

For Remington Pharma, all the four goals were converted by Hamza Mawaz Khan.

A good number of polo enthusiasts, including Lahore Polo Club executive committee members, players and their families, were present on the occasion to witness the exciting matches at the historic Lahore Polo Club ground. The prestigious event is being conducted by Lahore Polo Club with the support of Coca-Cola while the co-sponsors are Century Ventures Limited.

Two more matches will be played tomorrow (Wednesday), Guard Rice will take on Salam Polo in the first match of the day at 1:30 pm while Newage Cables/Master Paints will vie against Master Paints Black in the second match of the day at 2:30 pm.

