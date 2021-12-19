UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez 37 seconds ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 07:10 PM

Lahore Open Polo Championship: Barry's/BN 2 lift trophy

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Barry's/ BN 2 lifted the Brighto Paints Lahore Open Polo Championship 2021 trophy after defeating Remounts by 6-5 in the main final here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

Both the teams were strong enough to give tough time to each other and fought hard till the end and when the final whistle was blown at the end of the fourth chukker, the score was draw at 4-4. The match was then decided in the sudden death chukker, where once again a tough fight was witnessed before Ernesto Trotz smashing in the match-winning goal for Barry's/ BN 2 to claim the coveted Lahore Open Polo trophy.

Ernesto Oscar Trotz was the hero of the final as he played superb polo with quality horse and mallet work and fired in fabulous four goals from the winning side. The other key contributors from team Barry's/BN 2 were Hamza Mawaz Khan and Babar Naseem, who added one goal apiece in the total tally.

The players of team Remounts also did well with pony and mallet and inspired with their convincing performances but they failed to finish the match in their team's favour. ALD (R) Imran Shahid was top scorer from the losing side with a contribution of two goals while SWR (R) Muhammad Naeem, Raja Temur Nadeem and Babar Naseem pumped in one goal each.

ALD (R) Imran Shahid was declared as the best player of the main final while veteran shinning star Raja Sami Ullah of HN Polo Team earned the honour of smashing maximum goals in the tournament and the best pony of the final was Feberota of Team Barry's/BN 2.

The concluding ceremony of the tournament was graced by Bright Paints Director Khawaja Bilal Ahmad Sikka as chief guest, who distributed prizes among the winners and top performers. The other notables present on the occasion were Brighto Paints Brand Manager Ali Khan, LPC President Umer Sadik, Secretary General Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, executive committee members Feroz Gulzar, Shah Qubilai Alam, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Agha Najeeb Raza, players and their families and polo enthusiasts.

Earlier in the subsidiary final, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel defeated Coca Cola Polo Team by a narrow margin of 7-6. Surprisingly, the subsidiary final also completed in the sudden death chukker. Andres Llorente emerged as top scorer with three goals while Saqib Khan Khakwani banged in a brace and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed and Osman Aziz Anwar struck one goal each. From the losing side, Tomas Reinoso cracked a quartet while Waqas Khan and Abbas Mukhtar scored one goal apiece.

