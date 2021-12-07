UrduPoint.com

Lahore Open Polo Championship: BN/DP, Master Paints, Rijas/MP Win Openers

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 09:52 PM

Lahore Open Polo Championship: BN/DP, Master Paints, Rijas/MP win openers

BN/Diamond Paints, Master Paints and Rijas/Master Paints won the opening day matches of the Brighto Paints Lahore Open Polo Championship 2021 that got underway here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :BN/Diamond Paints, Master Paints and Rijas/Master Paints won the opening day matches of the Brighto Paints Lahore Open Polo Championship 2021 that got underway here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

The first match of the day was contested between BN/Diamond Paints and Monnoo Polo and after a good battle, BN/Diamond Paints emerged triumphant with a margin of 7-4. Ahmed Ali Tiwana was the hero of the day from the winning team as he showed superb polo skills and techniques in hammering five fantastic goals while his teammate Agha Musa Ali Khan was also in good form and contributed with a brilliant brace. On the other hand, Iranian player Amir Reza Behboudi though played well and pumped in all the four goals, but his efforts were futile in the end.

The second encounter of the day between Master Paints and Guard Group proved to be a one-sided affair, where Master Paints fully prevailed over their opponents and just conceded one goal to win the match by 5-1.

English player Evan Power emerged as star of the day for Master Paints with an impressive display of horse and mallet. He contributed three tremendous goals from the winning side while Haye brothers, Usman Haye and Bilal Haye, also amused the spectators with their convincing games and converted one goal each. The losing side's contribution came from Arib Ali Malik, who scored just one goal.

The third and last match of the day proved to be a thrilling encounter, where Rijas/Master Paints faced tough fight from spirited Coca Cola Polo Team before winning the match with a narrow margin of 6-5. Mannuel Carranza was in sublime form as he not only played outstanding polo but also fired in fabulous four goals while his fellow player Mumtaz Abbas Niazi also played well with horse and mallet and banged in a beautiful brace. The losing side contributors were Tomas Reinoso and Waqas Khan, who slammed in four and one goal respectively. Tomorrow (Wednesday), three more matches will be played at the Lahore Polo Club ground.

Related Topics

Lahore Polo Waqas Khan All From

Recent Stories

PA to meet on Friday

PA to meet on Friday

2 minutes ago
 ADC HQs checks record of NGO

ADC HQs checks record of NGO

2 minutes ago
 Woman killed, husband injured as truck runs over m ..

Woman killed, husband injured as truck runs over motorcycle

2 minutes ago
 Father killed, son injured in firing

Father killed, son injured in firing

2 minutes ago
 FMs of Pakistan, Belgium discuss ways to strengthe ..

FMs of Pakistan, Belgium discuss ways to strengthen ties

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister calls on Sindh Governor Imran ..

Sindh Chief Minister calls on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.