Lahore Open Polo Championship: Coca Cola Polo Team, HN Polo, RD/MP Victorious

12th December 2021

Lahore Open Polo Championship: Coca Cola Polo Team, HN Polo, RD/MP victorious

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Coca Cola Polo Team, HN Polo and Rijas Development/Master Paints emerged victorious in the Brighto Paints Lahore Open Polo Championship 2021 here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

A good number of polo lovers present on the occasion to witness the high-quality polo on offer.

The most prominent ones present there were Lahore Polo Club President Umar Sadik, Secretary Agha Murtaza Ali, Executive Committee members Feroz Gulzar, Shah Qubilai Alam, Usman Haye, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Agha Najeeb Raza and others.

The first match of the day was superbly contested between Coca Cola Polo Team and Newage Cables/Rizvi's and after a tough battle, Coca Cola Polo Team emerged as triumphant by 6-4. Tomas Reinoso was hero of the day from the winning team as he fired in fabulous five goals while Mian Abbas Mukhtar struck one. From the losing side, Tomas Marin Moreno and Adnan Jalil Azam banged in a brace each.

The second match of the day was dominated by HN Polo, who outpaced Guard Group by 9-4. Ali Arshad played superb polo and emerged as star of the day from HN Polo, as he he hammered five fantastic goals while he was ably assisted by phenomenonal Raja Sami Ullah, who contributed with a classic quartet. From team Guard Group, Muhammad Reza banged in a brace while Taimur Ali Malik and Naveed Sheikh struck one goal apiece.

The third and last match of the day proved to be a nail-biting encounter, where Rijas Development/Master Paints defeated BN/Diamond Paints by a narrow margin of 6-5. It was team work and collective effort of Mannuel Carranza, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Sufi Muhammad Amir, who pumped in two goals each and helped Rijas Development/Master Paints win the encounter by 6-5. From team BN/Diamond Paints, Ahmed Ali Tiwana smashed in four goals while Agha Musa Ali Khan scored one goal. Tomorrow (Monday), only match will be played at 2:30 pm.

