Lahore Open Polo Championship: Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel beat Master Paints

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Andres Llorente fired in fabulous four goals to help Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel outsmart Master Paints 5-2 in the Brighto Paints Lahore Open Polo Championship 2021 match here at the historic Lahore Polo Club ground on Monday.

Andres Llorente was in sublime form and played hero's role in his team's triumph as he displayed outstanding horse and mallet work and contributed with a classic quartet. Mir Huzaifa Ahmed also assisted the hero well and slammed in a beautiful goal. Bilal Haye and Farooq Amin Sufi though played well for Master Paints and converted one goal apiece yet their efforts proved futile in the end.

Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel dominated the match right from the word go as they thrashed in two tremendous goals in the first chukker. Both the goals were beautifully banged in by phenomenal Andres Llorente.

Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel started the second chukker well by firing in a field goal through hero Llorente to further stretch his team's lead to 3-0. Master Paints then made their presence felt in the dying moments of the second chukker and converted a field goal through Bilal Haye to reduce the margin to 3-1.

The only goal of the third chukker was converted by Farooq Amin Sufi, which helped Master Paints further reduce the margin to 3-2. This was all that Master Paints could get from the match as after this, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel dominated fully and hammered two back-to-back goals to take their tally to 5-2, thus won the match in great style. Mark Holmes and Ahmed Ali Tiwana officiated the match as field umpires while Agha Musa Ali Khan was referee. Three matches will be played on Tuesday.