Lahore Open Polo Championship: Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo and Remounts record victories

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel and Remounts recorded convincing victories in the Coca-Cola Lahore Open Polo Championship 2022 here at the Lahore Polo Club on Thursday.

Nicolas Antinori excelled in Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel's 7-5 triumph over Zacky Farms/Kalabagh in the first match of the day. Argentinian player Nicolas Antinori was the hero of the day as he fired in fabulous four goals while Omar Asjad Malhi banged in a beautiful brace and Osman Aziz Anwar converted one goal from the winning side.

Raja Jalal Arsalan also fought well for Zacky Farms/Kalabagh and hammered impressive four goals while Maisam Haider Baloch contributed with one goal from the losing side. Jhon Fisher and Hamza Mawaz Khan officiated the match as field umpires.

Remounts dominated the second match of the day by outsmarting Platinum Homes with a good margin of 10-6, thanks to Raja Temur Nadeem for fabulous five-goal contribution.

The other key contributors from the winning side were Imran Shah and Sawar Naeem, who banged in a brace each while Major Haseeb Minhas (R) scored one goal.

From team Platinum Homes, Amirreza Behboudi though played excellent polo and smashed in all the six goals yet, his efforts proved futile in the end as his team had to face 6-10 defeat at the hands of Remounts. Jhon Fisher and Manuel Carranza supervised the match as field umpires.

Tomorrow (Friday), two more matches will be contested. The first match of the day will be played at 2:00 pm between Barry's/DS Polo and Newage Cables/Master Paints while the second match of the day will take place at 3:00 pm between Diamond Paints and Master Paints Black here at the Lahore Polo Club ground