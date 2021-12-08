By Sohail Ali HN Polo, Remounts and Barry's/BN 2 carved out contrastive victories in the Brighto Paints Lahore Open Polo Championship 2021 matches here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :By Sohail Ali HN Polo, Remounts and Barry's/BN 2 carved out contrastive victories in the Brighto Paints Lahore Open Polo Championship 2021 matches here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

Team HN Polo registered a narrow 6-5 triumph over Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel in a thrilling first encounter of the day. Experienced Raja Sami Ullah's spell-bound performance was highlight of the day as he remained instrumental throughout the match and contributed with a classic quartet while he was ably assisted by another shinning star Lt Col Omer Minhas, who thrashed in two tremendous goals.

Team Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel also fought well till the end, but HN Polo played better polo and emerged as winners. From the losing team, Andres Llorente and Mir Huzaifa, who fired in four and one goal respectively, tried hard to win the match for their team but their efforts were futile in the end.

Remounts beat Newage Cables/Rizvi's by a close margin of 5-4 in the second nail-biting match of the day. ALD Imran Shahid emerged as top scorer of the match from the winning side as he hammered three convincing goals while his teammates SWR Naeem and Raja Temur Nadeem struck one goal apiece. Newage Cables/Rizvi's though gave tough time to Remounts but they couldn't finish well, thus lost the match by a narrow margin of 4-5.

Tomas Reinoso played superb polo and hammered a hat-trick of goals while emerging polo player Syed Turab Rizvi also played well and converted one goal.

Barry's/BN 2 prevailed over Guard Group and outpaced them with a good margin of 7-3 in the third and last match of the day. Babar Naseem and Ernesto Trotz were the key contributors from the winning side. They amused the spectators with their powerful and accurate hitting and classic conversion of goals one after another. Both the stars of team Barry's/BN 2 contributed with three tremendous goals each while the remaining one was beautifully converted by phenomenal Hamza Mawaz Khan.

Guard Group though had a galaxy of stars in their team yet they couldn't pose serious threat to team Barry's/BN 2, thus lost the match by 3-7. Mohammad Reza Behboudi played well for team Guard Group and contributed with a brace while Lt Col Rab Nawaz Tiwana also added one goal in the tally, which was too less to win the match.

Tomorrow (Thursday), a press conference will be held here at 12:00 pm at the Lahore Polo Club, where the club management along with sponsors Brighto Paints officials will brief about the tournament.