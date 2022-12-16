UrduPoint.com

Lahore Open Polo Championship: Newage Cables/MP, Master Paints Black Triumphant

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 16, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Lahore Open Polo Championship: Newage Cables/MP, Master Paints Black triumphant

Newage Cables/Master Paints and Master Paints Black emerged triumphant in the Coca-Cola Lahore Open Polo Championship 2022 matches here at the Lahore Polo Club on Friday.

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Newage Cables/Master Paints and Master Paints Black emerged triumphant in the Coca-Cola Lahore Open Polo Championship 2022 matches here at the Lahore Polo Club on Friday.

Juan Cruz Greguol shone in the first match of the day as he hammered a double hat-trick in Newage Cables/ Master Paints' convincing 9-3 victory over Barry's /DS Polo. Besides Juan Cruz Greguol's heroics, Farooq Amin Sufi contributed with a beautiful brace and Adnan Jalil Azam converted one goal. Rulo Trotz thrashed in two goals and Usman Haye struck one for Barry's/DS Polo.

Newage Cables/Master Paints were off to a flying start as they cracked a classic quartet of goals to gain a 4-0 lead in the first chukker. Barry's/DS Polo made a good comeback in the second chukker by banging in a brace to reduce the margin to 4-2. The third chukker was once again dominated by Newage/Master Paints as they hammered an impressive hat-trick to further enhance their lead to 7-2.

Barry's/DS Polo started the fourth and last chukker well by converting a 30-yard penalty successfully that helped them reduce the margin to 7-3 but it was all that they could get from the match as Newage/Master Paints thrashed in two more goals to win the match by a huge margin of 9-3. Jhon Fisher and Nicolas Ruiz Guinazu supervised the match as field umpires.

Manuel Carranza's carnage carried the glory for Master Paints Black, who edged past Diamond Paints by a narrow margin of 7-6 in the second match of the day.

Manuel Carranza did the magic with mallet and polo pony and fired in fabulous four goals for Master Paints Black while sensational Syed Aun Mohammad Rizvi slammed in a beautiful brace and Sufi Mohammad Amir converted one goal. Ahmed Ali Tawana pumped in four goals and Hamza Ejaz and Lt Col Umar Minhas (R) converted one goal apiece for Diamond Paints but their efforts proved futile in the end.

Master Paints Black dominated the match right from the word go as they fired in four fabulous goals to gain a healthy 4-0 lead. Diamond Paints made their presence felt just before the end of the first chukker by scoring a field goal to make it 4-1.

The only goal of the second chukker was also struck by Diamond Paints that helped them further reduce the margin to 4-2. Master Paints Black started the third chukker well by converting a 60-yard penalty to stretch their lead to 5-2 but Diamond Paints once again showed their class and converted two back-to-back goals to further reduce the deficit to 5-4.

The highly-charged fourth and last chukker saw both the sides matching fire-with-fire and then managed to score two goals each with Master Paints Black winning the thrilling encounter by a slight margin of 7-6. Jhon Fisher and Agha Musa officiated the match as field umpires. After a break tomorrow (Saturday ), three important matches will be played on Sunday.

Related Topics

Lahore Polo Lead Mohammad Amir Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Next Military Aid Package for Kiev to Include Addi ..

Next Military Aid Package for Kiev to Include Additional Air Defense Capabilitie ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, AJK worst victims of climate change: AJK ..

Pakistan, AJK worst victims of climate change: AJK President Barrister Sultan Ma ..

3 minutes ago
 River Witham Restored in UK to Help Fight Against ..

River Witham Restored in UK to Help Fight Against Climate Change - Environment A ..

3 minutes ago
 Veterans at No Greater Suicide Risk Than General P ..

Veterans at No Greater Suicide Risk Than General Population - Study

3 minutes ago
 Biden to Welcome Ecuador's President Lasso to Wash ..

Biden to Welcome Ecuador's President Lasso to Washington on December 19 - White ..

26 minutes ago
 Industrial growth leads to economic development: G ..

Industrial growth leads to economic development: Governor

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.