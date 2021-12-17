UrduPoint.com

Lahore Open Polo Championship: Remounts, Barry's/BN 2 Qualify For Main Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 10 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:27 PM

Lahore Open Polo Championship: Remounts, Barry's/BN 2 qualify for main final

Remounts and Barry's/BN 2 qualified for the main final of the Brighto Paints Lahore Open Polo Championship 2021 after winning their respective semifinals here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday

The first semifinal of the day saw collective team efforts helping Remounts outsmart HN Polo by a good margin of 7-4. Raja Temur Nadeem was the hero from the winning team as he hammered a hat-trick of goals while his teammates Swr (R) Naeem and ALD (R) Imran Shahid also contributed well and converted a brace each. Veteran polo player Raja Sami Ullah though continued to play impressive polo and cracked a convincing quartet yet his efforts couldn't bear fruit for his side, which lost the match by 4-7.

High-flying Hamza Mawaz Khan helped Barry's/BN 2 beat Rijas Development/Master Paints by a close margin of 6-5 in the second match of the day. Hamza was in sublime form and contributed with an impressive hat-trick of goals while Ernesto Trotz and Babar Naseem also played well and slammed in two and one goal respectively. From the losing side, Mannuel Carranza and Mohib Shahzad did well with horse and mallet and pumped in three and two goals but their efforts were futile in the end.

