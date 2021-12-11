UrduPoint.com

Lahore Open Polo Championship: Remounts, HN, DP/SS Record Victories

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 07:23 PM

Lahore Open Polo Championship: Remounts, HN, DP/SS record victories

Remounts, HN Polo and Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Paints record impressive victories in the ongoing Brighto Paints Lahore Open Polo Championship 2021 matches here at the historic Lahore Polo Club ground on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Remounts, HN Polo and Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Paints record impressive victories in the ongoing Brighto Paints Lahore Open Polo Championship 2021 matches here at the historic Lahore Polo Club ground on Saturday.

Remounts continued their journey towards earning another high-goal title as they have already won titles in this high-goal polo season. Remounts, this time, outpaced BN/Diamond Paints by 6-4 in the first match of the day. Nicolas Antinori and Raja Temur Nadeem were stars of the day from the winning team as both amused spectators with their splendid polo skills and techniques and contributed with three goals each. From the losing side, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Abdul Rehman Monnoo banged in a brace each.

The second match of the day was dominated by HN Polo, who outsmarted Master Paints with a good margin of 8-4. Experienced Raja Sami Ullah continued to shine for his team, as he played outstanding polo and smashed in superb six goals while his teammates Lt Col Omer Minhas and Haider Naseem scored one goal apiece.

From the losing side, all the four goals were converted by British polo player Evan Power.

The third and last match of the day proved to be a thrilling encounter, where Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel defeated Barry's/BN 2 by a narrow margin of 8-7. Andres Llorente was hero of the day from Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel as he displayed high-quality polo skills and techniques and hammered convincing six goals and he was ably assisted by another shinning star Saqib Khan Khakwani, who contributed with two goals each. From team Barry's/BN 2, Hamza Mawaz Khan played superb polo and cracked a classic quartet while Ernesto Trotz three tremendous goals but their efforts couldn't bear fruit for their side. Three more matches will be played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground tomorrow (Sunday).

Related Topics

Lahore Polo Sunday All From

Recent Stories

PNS Tughril visits Malaysia, participates In Bilat ..

PNS Tughril visits Malaysia, participates In Bilateral Naval Drill

4 minutes ago
 Over 82% of Chinese Fully Vaccinated Against COVID ..

Over 82% of Chinese Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Health Agency

4 minutes ago
 Thousands of People Protesting COVID-19 Restrictio ..

Thousands of People Protesting COVID-19 Restrictions in Vienna

4 minutes ago
 Man's body found in Faisalabad

Man's body found in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 Beninese Opposition Leader Sentenced to 20 Years f ..

Beninese Opposition Leader Sentenced to 20 Years for Terrorism Financing - Repor ..

10 minutes ago
 32 fined for polluting environment

32 fined for polluting environment

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.