UrduPoint.com

Lahore Open Polo Championship: Semifinalists Decided

Zeeshan Mehtab 57 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 07:50 PM

Lahore Open Polo Championship: Semifinalists decided

Remounts, Rijas Development/Master Paints, Barry's/BN 2 and HN Polo qualified for semifinals of the Brighto Paints Lahore Open Polo Championship 2021 here at Lahore Polo Club ground

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Remounts, Rijas Development/Master Paints, Barry's/BN 2 and HN Polo qualified for semifinals of the Brighto Paints Lahore Open Polo Championship 2021 here at Lahore Polo Club ground.

Today Wednesday, three matches were decided and four teams on the points table have made their way to the last four in this two-week long eight-goal tournament. The three winners of the day were Coca Cola Polo Team, Newage Cables/Rizvi's and Monnoo Polo Team.

Helped by heroics of Tomas Reinoso, Coca Cola hammered Remounts by a good margin of 7-3 in the first match of the day. Reinoso was the shinning star from the winning side with a contribution of fabulous five goals while he was ably assisted by Shaikh Muhammad Raffay, who thrashed in two tremendous goals. ALD (R) Imran Shahid, Swr (R) Naeem and Nicolas scored one goal each.

Tomas Marin Moreno excelled in Newage Cables/Rizvi's 8-6 triumph over BN/Diamond Paints in the second encounter of the day. The classic contribution of five fantastic goals by Tomas Mareno made him hero of the day for Newage Cables/Rizvi's while his teammates Omar Asjad Mali and Agha Musa also played well and converted two and one goal, respectively.

From BN/Diamond Paints, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Abdul Rehman Monnoo banged in a brace each while Agha Musa and Mir Shoaib Ahmed struck one goal apiece.

The third match of the day saw Monnoo Polo and Rijas Development/Master Paints playing a thrilling match and after a tough fight, Monnoo Polo succeeded in recording 5-4 victory. Amir Reza Behboudi was the man who played key role in Monnoo Polo's triumph as he played outstanding polo and thrashed in three tremendous goals while Raja Jalal Arslan and Bilal Noon slammed in one goal each.

The major contribution from the losing side came from Mannuel Carranza, Mumtaz Abbas, Ch Hayatand Sufi Muhammad Amir � all slammed in one goal apiece.

Both the semifinals will be contested on Friday while the finals will be on Sunday.

Related Topics

Lahore Polo Arslan Mali Man Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Italy announced as Guest of Honour at SIBF 2022

Italy announced as Guest of Honour at SIBF 2022

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th Islamic Arts ..

Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th Islamic Arts Festival

21 minutes ago
 Blinken Cuts Short Asia Tour After Reports of COVI ..

Blinken Cuts Short Asia Tour After Reports of COVID-19 Case Among Traveling Grou ..

53 seconds ago
 US Ready to Support Diplomatic Efforts to Resolve ..

US Ready to Support Diplomatic Efforts to Resolve Conflict in Ukraine - Embassy ..

55 seconds ago
 Donfried to Discuss Results of Visit to Russia in ..

Donfried to Discuss Results of Visit to Russia in Brussels - US Embassy in Russi ..

56 seconds ago
 Under training ASsP visit SSU headquarters

Under training ASsP visit SSU headquarters

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.