Lahore Open Polo Championship: Semifinals on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The semifinals of the Brighto Paints Lahore Open Polo Championship 2021 will be contested on Friday, Dec 17 here at the Lahore Polo Club ground.

According to Secretary General Lahore Polo Club Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, all the participating teams contested well throughout the two-week eight-goal event and after a tough battle, the teams have qualified for the semifinals.

"The first semifinal of the day will be played between HN Polo and Remounts at 1:30 pm. HN Polo team consists of Haider Naseem, Shah Shamyl Alam, Lt Col Omer Minhas and Raja Sami Ulla while Remounts team comprises of Swr (R) Naeem, ALD (R) Imran Shahid, Raja Temur Nadeem and Nicolas.

"The second semifinal of the day will be contested between Barry's/BN 2 and Rijas Development/Master Paints at 2:30 pm. Barry's/BN 2 team includes Leenah Barry, Babar Naseem, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Ernesto Trotz while Rijas Development/Master Paints team has Mohib Shahzad, Sufi Muhammad Amir, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Mannuel Carranza.

" Agha Murtaza further said that he is expecting very challenging and exciting semifinals between the top teams of both the pools. "All the semifinalist teams competed very well throughout the round matches and succeeded in earning place in the last four.

Tomorrow , Friday , the two winning sides will make way to the final while the losing teams will vie against each other in the subsidiary final.

The LPC secretary thanked the sponsors Brighto Paints for sponsoring this prestigious tournament and hoped that they will continue to support polo, the games of kings and knights. "We are looking forward to have long term relations with Brighto Paints, which will help in further popularizing the game across the country."