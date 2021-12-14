Lahore Open Polo Championship: Three more matches decided

Newage/Rizvi's, Remounts and Barry's/BN 2 recorded victories against their respective opponents in the Brighto Paints Lahore Open Polo Championship 2021 matches here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Newage/Rizvi's, Remounts and Barry's/BN 2 recorded victories against their respective opponents in the Brighto Paints Lahore Open Polo Championship 2021 matches here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

Tomas Marin Moreno steered Newage/Rizvi's to a 7-5 triumph over Monnoo Polo Team in the first match of the day. Tomas, the hero of the day from the winning team, fired in fabulous four goals while he was ably assisted by Alman Jalil Azam, Adnan Jalil Azam and Omer Asjad Malhi, who converted one goal apiece. From the losing side, Amir Reza Behboudi and Bilal Noon banged in a brace each.

Raja Temur Nadeem guided Remounts to an emphatic 8-5 victory over Rijas Development/Master Paints in the second match of the day. Raja Temur Nadeem played outstanding polo and thrashed in three tremendous goals from the winning team while Swr (retd) Naeem and ALD (retd) Imran Shahid pumped in two goals each.

From the losing team, Chaudhry Hayat banged in a brace while Mumtaz Abbas, Mannuel Carranza and Mohib Shahzad converted one goal each.

The third and last match of the day proved to be a thrilling encounter, Barry's/BN 2 beat HN Polo by a narrow margin of 9-8. Ernesto Trotz emerged as top scorer and shinning star from the winning side as he displayed quality polo skills and techniques and smashed in superb six goals. His teammates Hamza Mawaz Khan and Babar Naseem also played well and contributed with two and one goal respectively. Although sensational Raja Sami Ullah shone brilliantly for HN Polo and hammered convincing six goals and Lt Col Omer Minhas and Haider Naseem struck one each yet their efforts couldn't bear fruit as they lost the thriller by 8-9.