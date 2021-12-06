Lahore Open Polo Championship to get under way

UrduPoint.com

The 10th Lahore Open Polo Championship 2021 will stroll into action here at the historic Lahore Polo Club (LPC) from tomorrow (Tuesday).

According to LPC Executive Committee member Agha Najeeb Raza, this two-week eight-goal tournament will be featured by 11 teams comprising top national and foreign polo players, who will exhibit their prowess and try to amuse the polo enthusiasts with their powerful hitting and excellent polo skills. The participating teams are divided into two pools as Pool A consists of BN/Diamond Paints, Monnoo Polo, Coca Cola Polo Team, Rijas/Master Paints, Newage Cables/Rizvi's and Remounts while Pool B includes Guard Group, Master Paints, Barry's/BN 2, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel and HN Polo.

"Lahore Polo Club is a historic club, which always remains busy in conducting the best events. This is also one of the prestigious events that is being hosted by the club and this year too, we will organize it in a befitting manner," Agha Najeeb added.

Three matches will be conducted daily as the first match between BN/Diamond Paints and Monnoo Polo will be played at 12pm, the second between Guard Group and Master Paints at 1:30pm and the third one between Coca Cola Polo Team and Rijas/Master Paints will be contested at 2:30pm. Total 29 matches will be played throughout the two-week tournament while the finals will be played on December 19.

