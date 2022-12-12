UrduPoint.com

Lahore Open Polo Championship To Get Underway

Muhammad Rameez Published December 12, 2022 | 09:17 PM

The Coca-Cola 11th Lahore Open Polo Championship 2022 will roll into action tomorrow (Tuesday) here at the historic Lahore Polo Club.

According to Lahore Polo Club (LPC) Executive Committee Member Agha Najeeb Raza, Coca-Cola is the title sponsor of the 11th edition of the Lahore Open Polo while Century 99 is a co-sponsor. "Total 12 teams are participating in the mega event in which foreign players are also exhibiting their prowess.

"The teams are divided into three zones. Zone A includes Guard Rice, Salam Polo, Zacky Farms/Kalabagh, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel while Zone B consists of Remounts, Platinum Homes, Remington Pharma and FG/Din Polo and Zone C comprises of Barry's/DS Polo, Diamond Paints, Newage Cables/Master Paints and Master Paints Black," he added.

Agha Najib expressed special thanks to the sponsors Coca-Cola for continuing to patronize polo, the game of kings and knights. "Today (Tuesday), the first match will be played between Barry's/DS Polo and Diamond Paints at 1:30 pm while Remington Pharma will vie against FG/Din Polo at 2:30 pm. The finals of this two-week tournament will be played on Sunday (December 25). The players from Argentine, Iran, Spain and England are participating in this prestigious tournament."

