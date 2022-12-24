Lahore Open Polo: Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel face FG/Din Polo in main final

Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel will take on FG/Din Polo in the main final of the Coca-Cola Lahore Open Polo Championship tomorrow Sunday at Lahore Polo Club at 3:00 p.m.

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel will take on FG/Din Polo in the main final of the Coca-Cola Lahore Open Polo Championship tomorrow Sunday at Lahore Polo Club at 3:00 p.m.

According to President Lahore Polo Club Omar Sadiq, a large number of lively Lahorites are expected to witness and enjoy the final of the historic Lahore Open Polo Championship. The presence of top national and international players exhibited their prowess throughout the tournament and the best two teams made it to the main final. He also thanked the sponsors Coca-Cola and Century Ventures for co-sponsoring the two-week tournament.

Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel team consists of Osman Aziz Anwar, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Omar Asjad Malhi, Nicolas Antinori while Mian Abbas Mukhtar, Sheikh Muhammad Raffay, Shah Shamyl Alam and Tomas Marin Moreno are the part of FG/Din Polo team.

The subsidiary final will be contested between Master Paints Black and Remington Pharma at 1:30 p.m. Master Paints Black team includes Sufi Muhammad Amir, Sufi Muhammad Haroon, Syed Aun Muhammad Rizvi and Manuel Carranza while Remington Pharma team comprises Basil Faisal Khokhar, Ahmed Zubair Butt, Ahmed Bilal Riaz and Hamza Mawaz Khan.