Lahore Open Polo: Master Paints Black, Remington Pharma record victories

Master Paints Black and Remington Pharma recorded contrasting victories in Coca-Cola Lahore Open Polo Championship here at the Lahore Polo Club on Monday.

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Master Paints Black and Remington Pharma recorded contrasting victories in Coca-Cola Lahore Open Polo Championship here at the Lahore Polo Club on Monday.

The first match of the day saw majestic Manuel Carranza cracking a double hat-trick to guide Master Paints Black to a sparkling 10-6 success over Barry's/DS Polo in the first match of the day.

Besides a superb six-goal contribution from the hero of the day Carranza, phenomenal Syed Aun Mohammed Rizvi also played a key role in his team's triumph as he thrashed in two tremendous goals while Sufi Muhammad Haroon and Sufi Muhammad Amir converted one goal apiece from the winning side. On the other hand, Rulo Trotz played well for the losing team and contributed with an impressive hat-trick while Nafees Barry and Daniyal Sheikh slammed in two and one goal respectively.

Jhon Fisher and Amirreza Behboudi officiated the match as field umpires.

Hamza Mawaz Khan's heroics helped Remington Pharma edge out Platinum Homes by 8-7 in the thrilling second match of the day.

The enthralling encounter was tied 7-7 at the end of fourth round, so it was decided in the sudden death chukker, where Ahmed Bilal Riaz smashed in the match-winning goal for Remington Pharma.

High-flying Hamza was in sublime form, and he played excellent polo and fired in with fabulous five goals while Ahmed Zubair Butt thrashed in two tremendous goals and Ahmed Bilal Riaz scored one goal for Remington Pharma.

Amirreza Behboudi of Iran was also in great form and displayed outstanding pony and mallet work.

He skillfully converted superb six goals for Platinum Homes while Bilal Noon slammed in the remaining one but their efforts couldn't bear the fruits for their side, which lost the crucial matchby a margin of just one goal in the sudden death chukker.

Jhon Fisher and Nicolas Ruiz Ghuinazu supervised the match as field umpires.