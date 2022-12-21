Lahore Open Polo: Semifinalists decided

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The semifinalists have been decided in the Coca-Cola Lahore Open Polo Championship 2022 here at the Lahore Polo Club on Wednesday.

Tomorrow (Thursday ), the first semifinal will be contested between Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel at 2:00 pm while FG/Din Polo will compete against Diamond Paints in the second semifinal at 3:00 pm.

Two important matches were played today Wednesday. Hamza Mawaz Khan's heroics helped Remington Pharma edge past Remounts 5-4 in the first match of the day. Hamza cracked a classic quartet. He was ably supported by Ahmed Bilal Riaz, who scored the remaining one goal. Raja Temur Nadeem converted two goals and Shahid Imran and Major Haseeb Minhas (R) struck one goal each for Remounts.

Remounts started the match on a high note as they thrashed in two back-to-back field goals to gain a 2-0 lead. Remington Pharma then made their presence felt by converting a 30-yard penalty to make it 2-1. They played aggressive polo in the second chukker and hammered an impressive hat-trick to take a 4-2 lead.

The third chukker saw both the teams playing well and scoring one goal apiece with Remington Pharma still enjoying a 5-3 lead.

Remounts played better polo and in the fourth and last chukker and slammed in a goal, but it was too little too late as Remington Pharma won the encounter by 5-4. Jhon Fisher and Saqib Khan Khakwani supervised the match as field umpires.

Tomas Marin Moreno fired in five goals in FG/Din Polo's fabulous 7-4 goal triumph over Platinum Homes in the second match of the day. Shaikh Muhammad Raffay also played well for the winning side by banging in a brace. For Platinum Homes, Amirreza Behboudi hammered a hat-trick and Agha Musa struck one goal.

Platinum Homes began the match with a field goal, taking a 1-0 lead, which couldn't last long as FG/Din Polo bounced back well by banging in a brace of goals to gain a 2-1 lead. Both sides scored one goal each in the second chukker with FG/Din still having a 3-2 lead.

FG/Din Polo then showed their class and played better polo in the third chukker, converting three goals against one by Platinum Homes to further enhance their lead to 6-3. The fourth and last chukker was evenly poised, where both the teams struck one goal apiece, thus FG/Din Polo emerging as victorious by 7-4.

Jhon Fisher and Manuel Carranza officiated the match as field umpire.