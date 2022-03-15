UrduPoint.com

Lahore Police Qualifies For Badminton Crown In Punjab Inter-Region C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 15, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Lahore Police qualifies for Badminton crown in Punjab Inter-Region C'ship

Lahore Police here on Tuesday defeated the defending champion Dera Ghazi Khan to claim the Badminton crown in the final of Punjab Police Inter-Region Tournament at Faisal stadium

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Lahore Police here on Tuesday defeated the defending champion Dera Ghazi Khan to claim the Badminton crown in the final of Punjab Police Inter-Region Tournament at Faisal stadium.

All police regions of Punjab participated in the Tournament and demonstrated best of their talents in the championship 2022 that was hosted by Muzaffargarh region this year.

Lahore Police beat DG Khan after an interesting and tough contest, police spokesman said.

SP Investigations Ziaullah Khan who witnessed the match as special guest, congratulated all the players for their interest in the sports saying that physical activity play an important role in keeping individuals fit.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, DPO Capt. (retired) Tariq Wilayat and SP Investigations distributed prizes among the winner and runner up teams besides other who performed well.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Sports Punjab Badminton Dera Ghazi Khan Muzaffargarh All Best

Recent Stories

Social Welfare Dept, WCCI to launch technical cour ..

Social Welfare Dept, WCCI to launch technical courses for women: minister

6 minutes ago
 Kyiv to impose curfew for 'difficult and dangerous ..

Kyiv to impose curfew for 'difficult and dangerous' 35 hours

6 minutes ago
 Local holiday for Mela Channan Peer on March 17

Local holiday for Mela Channan Peer on March 17

6 minutes ago
 Intl community must take notice of India's bellige ..

Intl community must take notice of India's belligerence: AJK President

6 minutes ago
 Voters, member parliaments, candidates urged to co ..

Voters, member parliaments, candidates urged to cooperate with ECP for conductin ..

7 minutes ago
 PTI govt striving to make Pakistan an Islamic welf ..

PTI govt striving to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state: President Alvi

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>