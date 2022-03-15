Lahore Police here on Tuesday defeated the defending champion Dera Ghazi Khan to claim the Badminton crown in the final of Punjab Police Inter-Region Tournament at Faisal stadium

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Lahore Police here on Tuesday defeated the defending champion Dera Ghazi Khan to claim the Badminton crown in the final of Punjab Police Inter-Region Tournament at Faisal stadium.

All police regions of Punjab participated in the Tournament and demonstrated best of their talents in the championship 2022 that was hosted by Muzaffargarh region this year.

Lahore Police beat DG Khan after an interesting and tough contest, police spokesman said.

SP Investigations Ziaullah Khan who witnessed the match as special guest, congratulated all the players for their interest in the sports saying that physical activity play an important role in keeping individuals fit.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, DPO Capt. (retired) Tariq Wilayat and SP Investigations distributed prizes among the winner and runner up teams besides other who performed well.