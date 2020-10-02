UrduPoint.com
Lahore Qalandars And Ministry Of Science And Technology For Sports Technologies

Fri 02nd October 2020 | 02:47 PM

Lahore Qalandars and Ministry of Science and Technology for Sports technologies

Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhary and Lahore Qalandars’ CEO Atif Rana have signed Memorandum of Understanding to use and promote modern sports technology for fitness and training of the players.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 2nd, 2020) Lahore Qalandars have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Science and Technology to use and promote the modern sports technologies for fitness of the players.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary and Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana signed the MoU in Islamabad.

Both sides, under the MoU, would work on modern technologies and their use to improve the fitness and performance of the players.

The latest technologies including Smart ball technology, smart bat cricket technology, advanced data analysis program, Wearable devices for illegal bowling actions and scientifically prepared bowling shoes for cricketers have been introduced for fitness of the players.

In its MoU, Lahore Qalandars also pledged that they would use the latest technologies at its High Performance Centre.

Lahore Qalandars’ CEO Rana Atif said: “ We are witnessing new technology after every passing day,” adding that he was hopeful that these technologies would help players improve their fitness.

He also stated that cricket was using these technologies at the first stage but other games would also get benefit of these things.

“These technologies will prepare players in accordance with the international standards and will boost Pakistan’s sports industry,” he further said. Fawad Chaudhary also appreciated the modern technology and its use in the sports, saying that it would become foundation for sports technology industry in Pakistan.

“I got an idea from an Australian manufacturer inserting a smart chip in cricket balls,” said Fawad Chaudhary, adding that he also got ideas from the Pakistani software producers.

He said: “Today we have taken sports and technology industry under one roof,” .

Credit also went to Lahore Qalandars for taking first step towards the sports technology, he added.

