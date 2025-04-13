Open Menu

Lahore Qalandars Beat Gladiators By 79 Runs To Register First Win In PSL 10

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 13, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 10

Chasing a target of 220 runs, the entire Quetta Gladiators team was bowled out for 140 runs in 16.2 overs at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 13rd, 2025) Lahore Qalandars defeated Quetta Gladiators by 79 runs in the fourth match of Pakistan Super League Season 10 at Rawalpindi cricket Stadium on Sunday night.

Chasing a target of 220 runs, the entire Quetta Gladiators team was bowled out for 140 runs in 16.2 overs. Rilee Rossouw was the top scorer with 44 runs.

Quetta Gladiators’ innings began with captain Shan Masood and Finn Allen, but the start was extremely disappointing. Shan Masood was dismissed for just 1 run, while Finn Allen returned to the pavilion without scoring.

From the Gladiators' side, Hasan Nawaz also managed only 1 run. Kusal Mendis scored 28, Rilee Rossouw 44, Shoaib Malik 14, Akeal Hosein 13, Mohammad Amir 1, and Abrar Ahmed 6 before being dismissed.

For Lahore Qalandars, Rashid Hussain took 3 wickets, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Asif Afridi, and Sikandar Raza each claimed 2 wickets, while Haris Rauf picked up 1 wicket.

Earlier, in the match held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Lahore Qalandars, batting first upon Gladiators’ invitation, scored 219 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Fakhar Zaman played an impressive innings of 67 runs.

Lahore Qalandars’ innings was opened by Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Naeem, but the pair could not stay together for long. Mohammad Naeem was clean-bowled by Abrar Ahmed after scoring 10 runs.

For Qalandars, Abdullah Shafique and Daryl Mitchell each scored 37 runs before being dismissed, while Mohammad Naeem scored 10, Sikandar Raza 6, and captain Shaheen Shah Afridi 3. Sam Billings remained not out with 50 runs, alongside Rashid Hussain who was unbeaten on 1 run.

From the Gladiators’ bowling side, Akeal Hosein and Abrar Ahmed took 2 wickets each, while Faheem Ashraf and Usman Tariq took one wicket apiece.

In the opening match, Lahore Qalandars were defeated by defending champions Islamabad United by 8 wickets, while Quetta Gladiators had defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 80 runs just a day earlier.

Related Topics

Cricket Pakistan Super League Rashid Rawalpindi Mitchell Lahore Qalandars Shan Masood Sikandar Raza Sam Billings Kusal Mendis Mohammad Amir Fakhar Zaman Sunday Afridi Top Quetta Gladiators Peshawar Zalmi Islamabad United Shoaib Malik

Recent Stories

Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to reg ..

Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 10

39 minutes ago
 Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with ..

Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter

2 hours ago
 Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

2 hours ago
 UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspira ..

UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..

3 hours ago
 13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores lates ..

13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..

3 hours ago
 UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high ..

UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..

3 hours ago
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, say ..

UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transitio ..

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..

4 hours ago
 'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sa ..

'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship

4 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camp ..

UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..

4 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

5 hours ago
 Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking polit ..

Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports