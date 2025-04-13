Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 10

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 13rd, 2025) Lahore Qalandars defeated Quetta Gladiators by 79 runs in the fourth match of Pakistan Super League Season 10 at Rawalpindi cricket Stadium on Sunday night.

Chasing a target of 220 runs, the entire Quetta Gladiators team was bowled out for 140 runs in 16.2 overs. Rilee Rossouw was the top scorer with 44 runs.

Quetta Gladiators’ innings began with captain Shan Masood and Finn Allen, but the start was extremely disappointing. Shan Masood was dismissed for just 1 run, while Finn Allen returned to the pavilion without scoring.

From the Gladiators' side, Hasan Nawaz also managed only 1 run. Kusal Mendis scored 28, Rilee Rossouw 44, Shoaib Malik 14, Akeal Hosein 13, Mohammad Amir 1, and Abrar Ahmed 6 before being dismissed.

For Lahore Qalandars, Rashid Hussain took 3 wickets, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Asif Afridi, and Sikandar Raza each claimed 2 wickets, while Haris Rauf picked up 1 wicket.

Earlier, in the match held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Lahore Qalandars, batting first upon Gladiators’ invitation, scored 219 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Fakhar Zaman played an impressive innings of 67 runs.

Lahore Qalandars’ innings was opened by Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Naeem, but the pair could not stay together for long. Mohammad Naeem was clean-bowled by Abrar Ahmed after scoring 10 runs.

For Qalandars, Abdullah Shafique and Daryl Mitchell each scored 37 runs before being dismissed, while Mohammad Naeem scored 10, Sikandar Raza 6, and captain Shaheen Shah Afridi 3. Sam Billings remained not out with 50 runs, alongside Rashid Hussain who was unbeaten on 1 run.

From the Gladiators’ bowling side, Akeal Hosein and Abrar Ahmed took 2 wickets each, while Faheem Ashraf and Usman Tariq took one wicket apiece.

In the opening match, Lahore Qalandars were defeated by defending champions Islamabad United by 8 wickets, while Quetta Gladiators had defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 80 runs just a day earlier.