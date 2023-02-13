Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans by one run

(@Abdulla99267510)

Multan Sultans fought well to win the match while chasing target of 176 runs but could not make it just by one run in first match of HBL PSL 8 at Multan Stadium.

ULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13th, 2023) Lahore Qalamdars won the match on Monday by just one run.

Multan Sultans scraped their way to 175 in the first match against Lahore Qalamdars in the HBL Pakistan Super League 8th season at Multan Stadium tonight.

Fakhar Zaman and Mirza Baig showed excellent performance but once they were sent back to the pavilion, lower-middle order batters found it tough to completely dominate the proceedings.

The Qalandars got 45 off the final four while Sikander Raza led the team to the strong side and Hussain Talat got a quickfire 20.

Earlier, Multan Sultans won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first match.

The tournament started after an amazing opening ceremony at Multan stadium where the artists sung the national anthem, PSL anthem and other songs.