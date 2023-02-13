UrduPoint.com

Lahore Qalandars Beat Multan Sultans By One Run

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 13, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans by one run

Multan Sultans fought well to win the match while chasing target of 176 runs but could not make it just by one run in first match of HBL PSL 8 at Multan Stadium.

ULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13th, 2023) Lahore Qalamdars won the match on Monday by just one run.

Multan Sultans scraped their way to 175 in the first match against Lahore Qalamdars in the HBL Pakistan Super League 8th season at Multan Stadium tonight.

Fakhar Zaman and Mirza Baig showed excellent performance but once they were sent back to the pavilion, lower-middle order batters found it tough to completely dominate the proceedings.

The Qalandars got 45 off the final four while Sikander Raza led the team to the strong side and Hussain Talat got a quickfire 20.

Earlier, Multan Sultans won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first match.

The tournament started after an amazing opening ceremony at Multan stadium where the artists sung the national anthem, PSL anthem and other songs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Pakistan Super League Hussain Talat Habib Bank Limited Multan Sultans

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Earthquake relief, open your hearts for ..

UAE Press: Earthquake relief, open your hearts for help

25 minutes ago
 Sharjah Lights Festival 2023 highlights architectu ..

Sharjah Lights Festival 2023 highlights architectural aesthetics of emirate&#039 ..

40 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th February 2023

1 hour ago
 World Government Summit is key to shaping future, ..

World Government Summit is key to shaping future, policymakers, business communi ..

8 hours ago
 World Radio Day celebrates a ‘unique instrument ..

World Radio Day celebrates a ‘unique instrument of peace’

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.