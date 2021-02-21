UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Qalandars Beat Peshawar Zalmi By 4 Wickets

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 08:00 PM

Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by 4 wickets

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wickets against Peshawar Zalmi in the second match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) sixth edition at the National Stadium Karachi here on Sunday.

Shaheen Shah Afridi of Lahore Qalandars was declared as a player of the match.

Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to field. Imam Ul Haq and Kamran Akmal of Peshawar Zalmi opened the innings. Peshawar Zalmi set a target of 141 runs with the loss of six wickets in 20 overs for Lahore Qalandars.

Amad Butt and Wahab Riaz made 23 runs in 11 balls and 1 run in 2 balls respectively.

Lahore Qalandars started its innings with Fakhar Zaman (15 off 15) and Sohail Akhtar (14 off 14).

Qalandars achieved its target and made 143 runs in 18.3 overs for the loss of six wickets.

Mohammad Hafeez (not out) anchored the Qalandars innings with 33 off 26 balls.

Unbeaten Rashid Khan scored 17 off 15 balls.

Scores in brief:Peshawar Zalmi 140-6, 20 overs (Ravi Bopara 50, Shoaib Malik 26, Sherfane Rutherford 26, Amad Butt 23 not out; Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-14, Mohammad Salman Mirza 2-35)Lahore Qalandars 143-6, 18.3 overs (Mohammad Hafeez 33 not out, Rashid Khan 27 not out, Ben Dunk 22; Saqib Mahmood 2-22, Wahab Riaz 2-30).

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Super League Lahore Qalandars Mohammad Hafeez Wahab Riaz Kamran Akmal Shoaib Malik Rashid Khan Amad Butt Fakhar Zaman Sunday Afridi Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Turkish cargo aircraft that took off from Sharjah ..

1 hour ago

DEWA organises activities at Innovation Week as pa ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Municipality joins UAE Innovates 2021 activi ..

1 hour ago

Gulffood 2021 will further enhance Pakistan ties w ..

2 hours ago

Moon Retreat - Shurooq gears up to offer guests gl ..

2 hours ago

PSL 6 Match 03 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.