Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by 5 wickets in HBL PSL

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ):Opener Fakhar Zaman struck enterprising (63) and Chris Lynn hammered breezy (59) to script Lahore Qalanadars five wickets victory against Peshawar Zalmi in HBL Pakistan Super League here on Tuesday night at the Gadaffi stadium.

Set to get , 188 the home team answered with 189 for the loss of five wickets in 19.5 overs to maintain its winning ways in the event and gave a big boost to its efforts for finishing among the top teams for play off before a lively full house.

Fakhar failure in earlier matches, this time gave a good account of himself by giving his team a sound start along with Sohail Akhtar and posted 50 runs for the opening stand. The stand was broken when Sohail (21 with three fours) was run out.

Man of the match, Fakhar continued his hunt for runs by associating Chris for the second wicket association of 96 runs to further consolidate innings total.

Chris caught by Yasir bowled by CR Bratwaite made his way to his well deserved half century by hitting six fours and three sixes in 32 balls and Lahore lost its second wicket at 146.

Two runs later, the top scorer Fakhar who notched up a solid half century, departed brilliantly caught by Yasir bowled by Wahab Riaz and smashed four fours and three sixes in 46 ball innings.

Former captain Muhammad Hafeez failed to show necessary confidence and application and made just 4 runs and with departure Lahore lost its fourth wicket at 158.

With the addition of two more runs, Lahore lost their fifth wicket of hard hitter Ben Dunk (7) but Smith Patel and David Wiese led their side to victory.

Wiese accomplished the target with a big six to remain unbeaten at 17 with Patel added undefeated 11.

Bratwaite captured three wickets for 28 runs and Wahab got lone wicket or 27.

Earlier middle order batsman and top scorer Haider Ali (69) and veteran all rounder Shoaib Malik (62) hit sparkling half centuries to set up Peshawar innings score of 187 for 7 in 19.5 overs.

Put into bat by Lahore captain, Sohail Akhtar, the duo of top scorers held together the innings which left them in dire trouble from the start.

In a nightmare start, Peshawar were 1-1 with the departure of opener Tom Banton (0) and the coming batsman Liam Livingstone (4) at 10.

Things turned from bad to worst when Peshawar reliable and experienced batsman Kamran Akmal fell cheaply after making 12 at a total of 24 in just four over of the innings and Lahore bowlers led by pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi seemed in control.

The arrival of Shoaib and Haider revived the sagging fortune of Peshawar innings and both the batsmen played anchor role innings to defy further loss.

The pair put on 116 valuable runs for the fourth innings to steer Peshawar out of trouble.

Peshawar which beat Lahore by 16 runs in the previous match at Pindi found to hard to stop the flow of runs set by both the batsmen.

The partnership came to an end at a total of 140 when Shoaib departed caught by Fakhar Zaman bowled by David Wiese, after smashing fours and two towering sixes off 43 balls.

Interestingly Haider also consumed 43 deliveries and cracked four fours and four sixes, caught by wicketkeeper Ben Dunk off Diilbar as Peshawar sixth wicket fell at 163 before the departure of Lewis Gregory (8). Skipper Wahab Riaz made just one run.

Shaheen was the pick of Lahore bowlers snapping up three wicket for 28 runs as Smith Patel finished with two for 37 and Dilbar and David Wiese getting one wicket apiece for 38 and 31 runs.