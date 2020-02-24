Lahore Qalandars beaten yet again in a cliffhanger

On a night of fluctuating fortunes, debutant Ahmed Safi Abdullah and fast bowler Muhammad Musa of Islamabad United held their nerves and scored 20 runs for the last wicket to snatch an unbelievable victory from the jaws of defeat against Lahore Qalandars in the seventh fixture of the HBL PSL V 2020 at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Sunday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ):On a night of fluctuating fortunes, debutant Ahmed Safi Abdullah and fast bowler Muhammad Musa of Islamabad United held their nerves and scored 20 runs for the last wicket to snatch an unbelievable victory from the jaws of defeat against Lahore Qalandars in the seventh fixture of the HBL PSL V 2020 at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Sunday.

The Islamabad United fans had almost lost hope and the Lahore Qalandars followers were ready with their trumpets to celebrate the first win when the 9th Islamabad United wicket fell for 163-9 but the gritty partnership of 20 runs between Ahmed Safi Abdullah and fast bowler Muhammad Musa never said die when the chips were down after all-rounder Amad Butt got out off Shaheen Shah Afridi at the start of the 18th over. The Islamabad were faced with a herculean task of 20 runs off 17 legal deliveries with one wicket in hand.

The defeat of Lahore Qalandars despite a memorable inning of 98 (57) not out and a stellar bowling performance with 4-18 by Shaheen Shah Afridi deprived the local team of their first win in the HBL PSL V and they languish at the bottom of the points table after two matches.

Islamabad United stared at a certain defeat after all-rounder Amad Butt departed at the start of the eighteenth over but no one knew that Muhammad had become a wolf from a lamb after the hard Australia tour. The Islamabad United needed 9 runs of the last over and Mushammad Musa treated Shinwari with the same disdain as he done to Shaheen Shah Afridi an over before when he hit Afridi for two fours to reduce the target to 12 in 12 balls. Musa slapped a six over the mid-wicket boundary and then scored three easy singles to clinch the unlikeliest victory.

Luke Ronchi 1 (4) and Colin Munro 2 (4) who had decimated Multan Sultans bowling attack the other night were out cheaply in the Islamabad United chase and but it was the captain Shadab Khan who led from the front and promoted himself in the batting order and scored a whirlwind 52 runs innings laced with 3 fours and 4 sixes. He had already bowled a miserly bowling spell to claim 2 Lahore Qalandars wickets for mere 14 runs in four overs.

Islamabad United were well on course to overhaul the target before Shadab Khan was caught by Samit Patel at the third man off the bowling of Haris Rauf.

Shadab Khan had lofted Haris Rauf over the covers to reach his 50 off 28 balls ball before being caught in the 11th over of the Islamabad United innings.

Small contributions from Malan (22), Colin Ingram (30) and Asif Ali (18) kept Islamabad United in the hunt but the nervy conclusion was never expected.

Earlier, Muhammad Hafeez stood like a rock in the Lahore Qalandars innings and led the batting with an unbeaten 98 (57) as the team once witnessed a mini collapse around the middle of the Qalandars innings when four wickets fell in the space of 17 balls but Hafeez played the sheet-anchor role and lifted the total to 182-6.

Muhammad Hafeez also posted the second highest individual score of the HBL PSL V 2020 with his marvelous contribution. Fakhar Zaman once again did not flourish and got out off Shadab Khan in the 11th over of the Qalandars innings.

Colin Ingram put Samit Patel bowling to the shredder before being caught in the deep cover while David Wiese played a good hand with 19 (9) runs. Faheem Ashraf got rid of two batsmen for 42 runs in his four overs.

Ahmed Safi Abdullah debuted for the Islamabad United and made it a memorable day for his franchise with a gritty knock.

Shadab Khan was adjudged man of the match for his superb knock of 52 (29) and a fine bowling spell of 2-14 in their third match of the campaign. The victory had catapulted Islamabad United to the top of the table with four points from three matches but a superior run rate and relegated Quetta Gladiators to the second spot with as many points. Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans are placed third and fourth on the points table with 2 points each from two matches.

Earlier, Islamabad United captain Sahdab Khan won the toss for the second consecutive time in two nights and elected to field first. His decision to field first in the day-night fixture paid dividends once again as the United batsmen achieved the target of 183 on the penultimate ball of the match.

Teams: Islamabad United: Luke Ronchi (wk), Colin Munro, David Malan, Colin Ingram, Hussain Talat, �Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (C), Faheem Ashraf, Amad Butt, Muhammad Musa, Akif Javed Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn, Muhammad Hafeez, Sohail Akhter, DJ Villas, Samit Patel, David Wiese,�Faizan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Usman Shinwari\395