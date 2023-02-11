Lahore Qalandar team coach Aqib Javed, said that the best thing was that Pakistan Super League (PSL) event going to be held

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Lahore Qalandar team coach Aqib Javed, said that the best thing was that Pakistan Super League (PSL) event going to be held.

While talking to media persons here on Saturday, he said Multan cricket stadium was the best stadium and people will get a chance to watch PSL.

People of Multan will come to support their team, Aqib Javed observed and said now we have to see whether Multan Sultan gets more support or Lahore Qalandar.

He claimed that the bowling of Lahore Qalandar was strong and it was it's strength and they brought new bowlers and keeper this time.