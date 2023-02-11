UrduPoint.com

Lahore Qalandar's Bowling Strong, Claims Aqib Javed

Muhammad Rameez Published February 11, 2023 | 11:03 PM

Lahore Qalandar's bowling strong, claims Aqib Javed

Lahore Qalandar team coach Aqib Javed, said that the best thing was that Pakistan Super League (PSL) event going to be held

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Lahore Qalandar team coach Aqib Javed, said that the best thing was that Pakistan Super League (PSL) event going to be held.

While talking to media persons here on Saturday, he said Multan cricket stadium was the best stadium and people will get a chance to watch PSL.

People of Multan will come to support their team, Aqib Javed observed and said now we have to see whether Multan Sultan gets more support or Lahore Qalandar.

He claimed that the bowling of Lahore Qalandar was strong and it was it's strength and they brought new bowlers and keeper this time.

Related Topics

Cricket Multan Pakistan Super League Lahore Qalandars Media Event Best Coach

Recent Stories

Fourth General Rally Against Pension Reform Taking ..

Fourth General Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place in Paris

2 minutes ago
 NH&MP launch launch road safety campaign in all se ..

NH&MP launch launch road safety campaign in all sectors of Hyderabad zone

11 minutes ago
 UAE sends 117 tonnes of relief supplies to Türkiy ..

UAE sends 117 tonnes of relief supplies to Türkiye, Syria over past 24 hours as ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives Speaker of Turkmen Upper Ho ..

UAE President receives Speaker of Turkmen Upper House of Parliament

1 hour ago
 Russia, Chad Discussing Creation of Economic Coope ..

Russia, Chad Discussing Creation of Economic Cooperation Commission - Ambassador

4 minutes ago
 Troubled Chelsea held by West Ham despite Felix op ..

Troubled Chelsea held by West Ham despite Felix opener

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.