Lahore Qalandars Captain Sohail Akhter seeks steadfast support from Qalandars' fans; Promises strong come-back

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ):Lahore Qalandars Captain Sohail Akhter has urged fans to remain steadfast in their support to the Lahore Qalandars team and they would make a strong comeback in the remaining five matches in the HBL PSL V 2020.

Addressing post-match press conference after losing against Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Wednesday, he attributed the defeat to an inexperienced bowling attack in the absence of injured Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Dilber Hussain adding that loss of early wickets and no big partnerships cost the team match. He said the rain also changed pitch conditions and Islamabad United bowlers made batting difficult for us in the second innings.

Lahore Qalandars have lost four out of their five matches in the HBL PSL V and must win all remaining matches to nurture any hopes of making to the playoffs in the tournament. Islamabad United have seven points from seven matches and placed second on the points table behind Multan Sultans who have eight points from five matches.

About an unpredictable batting order, Lahore Qalandars' captain said that Chris Lynn is an aggressive opener who goes hard against the bowlers while Salman Butt was included in place of Fakhar Zaman to provide stability to the team but the no big partnerships were possible.

To a question, Sohail said said Haris Rauf's inclusion in the team depended on his fitness, adding that his medical reports will be received tomorrow.

Earlier, Islamabad United's slow left arm orthodox bowler Zafar Gohar, in his post-match interaction with journalists, said the Islamabad United was playing seventh match today and with mere 5 points on the table, it was do or die situation for them, adding that skipper Shadab Khan had urged players to give their best in the team meeting.

Zafar Gohar returned with match figures of 3-31 in his four overs in his first match of the tournament for Islambad United.

To a question, Zafar Gohar said he was happy to bowl alongside Shadab Khan, adding that both shared advice while bowling coach Saeed Ajmal was always available for advice.

About the bonding, he said "I have been playing for Islamabad United for the last three seasons and it feels like a family" and about his form he said he won player of the series in the Quaid e Azam Trophy tournament for Central Punjab team.

To a question, Zafar Gohar said the wicket produced a high-scoring encounter yesterday but they had planned not to let the Lahore Qalandars batsmen settle as the wicket was very conducive to batting, adding that even tail-ender like Usman Shinwari hit sixes once he got his eye in.