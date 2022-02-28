Lahore Qalandars clinches PSL title by defeating champions Multan Sultans

(@Abdulla99267510)

Batting first Lahore Qalandars scored 180 runs for the loss of five wickets in twenty overs.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2022) Lahore Qalandars clinched the Pakistan Super League (PSL) title for the first time by convincingly defeating champions Multan Sultans by 42 runs in the final at Lahore last night.

Batting first Lahore Qalandars scored 180 runs for the loss of five wickets in twenty overs.

In reply, Multan Sultans scored 138 runs all out in 19.3 overs.

Taking to Twitter, President Dr. Arif Alvi and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib congratulated Lahore Qalandars team on winning final match of the Pakistan Super League’s season seven.