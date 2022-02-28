UrduPoint.com

Lahore Qalandars Clinches PSL Title By Defeating Champions Multan Sultans

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 28, 2022 | 11:59 AM

Lahore Qalandars clinches PSL title by defeating champions Multan Sultans

Batting first Lahore Qalandars scored 180 runs for the loss of five wickets in twenty overs.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2022) Lahore Qalandars clinched the Pakistan Super League (PSL) title for the first time by convincingly defeating champions Multan Sultans by 42 runs in the final at Lahore last night.

Batting first Lahore Qalandars scored 180 runs for the loss of five wickets in twenty overs.

In reply, Multan Sultans scored 138 runs all out in 19.3 overs.

Taking to Twitter, President Dr. Arif Alvi and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib congratulated Lahore Qalandars team on winning final match of the Pakistan Super League’s season seven.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Twitter Pakistan Super League Lahore Qalandars All Arif Alvi Multan Sultans

Recent Stories

PM to address nation today

PM to address nation today

24 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th February 2022

3 hours ago
 PSL final: Lahore Qalandars set the target of 181 ..

PSL final: Lahore Qalandars set the target of 181 for Multan Sultans

14 hours ago
 Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first ..

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

23 hours ago
 PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars ..

PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars to lock horns today

24 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>