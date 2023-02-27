Lahore Qalandars decimate Islamabad United to go top of points-table

David Wiese, Rashid Khan and Sikandar Raza shared seven wickets between them to stifle all resistance from the Islamabad United batters and recorded a resounding victory against the United by 110 runs in the 16th match of the HBL PSL 8 at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Monday night

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ):David Wiese, Rashid Khan and Sikandar Raza shared seven wickets between them to stifle all resistance from the Islamabad United batters and recorded a resounding victory against the United by 110 runs in the 16th match of the HBL PSL 8 at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Monday night.

The biggest victory margin of the HBL PSL 8 enabled Lahore Qalandars to leapfrog to the top of the table dethroning table toppers Multan Sultans through a batter run-rate though both the teams have 8 points from five and six matches respectively.

Islamabad United had started fluently with Colin Munro and Rahmanullah Gurbaz in a stiff chase before Gurbaz fell to a slower bouncer from Zaman Kahan in the fourth over with the total at 41-1. With the fall of Munro in the sixth over opened the flood-gates for the Lahore Qalandar bowlers who played havoc with the United batting line-up and bowled them out for 90 runs in the fourteenth over of the match.

Except for Rahmanullah Gurbaz 23 (17), Colin Munro 18 (14) and Tom Curran 10 (6), no other Islamabad United batter could enter the double-figure mark as the United batting proved too fragile to face the test of pace and spin bowling on a supporting pitch.

David Wiese was the most successful bowler for the Qalandars with three wickets for 17 runs off three overs while Rashid Khan and Sikandar Raza claimed two scalps each for eight and five runs respectively. Zaman Khan and Haris Rauf picked one wicket each for 18 and 15 runs in two overs each.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was wayward in his opening spell and conceded 22 runs off two over including 10 runs off wide balls.

David Wiese was adjudged player of the match for his all round performance in the match.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars set yet another target above 200 for the second consecutive night after they had scored 241 against Peshawar Zalmi the other night. The Qalnadars set the daunting total of 200-7 through gritty innings from Abdullah Shafique 45 (24), Fakhar Zaman 36 (23) and Sam Billings 33 (23) with quick-fire short knocks from David Wiese 12 (6) and Rashid Khan 18 (12). Sikandar Raza remained unbeaten on 23 off 10 balls for the Qalandars.

Tom Curran was the most successful bowler for the United who grabbed three wickets for 34 runs including the prized wickets of Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique and Sam Billings. Shadab Khan picked two wickets for 34 runs while Hasan Ali and Abrar Ahmed claimed one wicket each for 38 and 50 runs respectively.

Big crowds turned up for the second night in a row to witness the Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United fixture at the Gaddafi stadium Lahore as the PCB thanked the Lahore crowds for the 'House Full' attendance.

The action will move to Rawalpindi as the Peshawar Zalmi will face off Karachi Kings on March 1 at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium while Lahore Qalnadars will return to action against Quetta Gladiators on March 2 at Gaddafi Stadium.