Lahore Qalandars Determined To Bounce Back Despite Initial Setbacks
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 23, 2024 | 08:18 PM
In the midst of a challenging start to their Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign, Lahore Qalandars remain resolute in their pursuit of success. Despite suffering defeats in all three matches played thus far, the franchise's Chief Operating Officer, Sameen Rana, has expressed unwavering confidence in the team's ability to turn the tide and clinch victory in the ninth season of the tournament
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) In the midst of a challenging start to their Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign, Lahore Qalandars remain resolute in their pursuit of success. Despite suffering defeats in all three matches played thus far, the franchise's Chief Operating Officer, Sameen Rana, has expressed unwavering confidence in the team's ability to turn the tide and clinch victory in the ninth season of the tournament.
Talking to APP on Friday, Rana lauded the leadership of Shaheen Shah Afridi, hailing him as the epitome of a captain in the Pakistani cricketing landscape. He emphasized the crucial role of the team's dedicated fanbase, urging them to maintain their support as it serves as a beacon of trust and confidence for the players.
Addressing concerns over the team's performance, Rana acknowledged the disappointment of consecutive losses but remained optimistic about future prospects. Despite the setbacks, he highlighted positive aspects such as the commendable batting display by Fakhar Zaman and the promising bowling prowess of Rashid Khan.
Reflecting on strategic decisions, Rana explained that batting orders were contingent upon prevailing conditions, demonstrating the team's adaptability to varying circumstances. He underscored the meticulous selection process despite the unavailability of certain players due to unforeseen circumstances.
Lahore Qalandars' journey in the current season began with a defeat against Islamabad United, followed by setbacks against Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans. However, Rana emphasized that these initial challenges would only serve to strengthen the team's resolve as they strive for excellence in upcoming matches.
As the tournament progresses, Lahore Qalandars remain unwavering in their commitment to reclaiming their winning momentum and ultimately lifting the coveted trophy. With a blend of resilience and determination, the franchise is poised to script a compelling turnaround in the remainder of the PSL season.
Recent Stories
Mayor Karachi attaches great hopes with Murad Ali Shah as CM
PML-N fields Malik Ahmed, Zaheer Channar for PA speaker, deputy speaker posts
80 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region
Flying high with Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival
Pakistan's cotton yarn exports to China surged by 46.7% in 2023
Commissioner inaugurates 7 day anti-polio campaign
1 million Indian troops deployment in IIOJK brazen violation of int’l law: APH ..
Federal Ombudsman takes notice against passport processing delays
Work of RWMC’s staff lauded for maintaining cleanliness of metro stations
KDA restores access amid heavy snowfall in Kaghan valley
Tunisian imam expelled by France
Rescue-1122 advises bikers to install antennas on two-wheelers
More Stories From Sports
-
QG Vs IU: Hawk-Eye admits DRS error1 hour ago
-
Dutch hockey club wins three-match friendly series1 hour ago
-
Liverpool to face Sparta Prague in Europa League last 161 hour ago
-
Page-Relo to start at scrum-half for Italy against France1 hour ago
-
PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans2 hours ago
-
Europa League last-16 draw2 hours ago
-
Ahmed qualifies for ITF World Jr final2 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 09 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will Win3 hours ago
-
India level Pakistan in T20 Blind cricket series2 hours ago
-
2nd Haji Malik Umar Khattab Khalil KP Junior Tennis championship to start from Feb 263 hours ago
-
Four players from KP selected in National Badminton Squad3 hours ago
-
Five more matches decided in cricket tournament4 hours ago