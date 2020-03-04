Lahore Qalandars gets first win of HBL PSL by beating Quetta

Ben Dunk and Smit Patel staged a fire work display of massive stroke play to hit sparking knocks to set up Lahore Qalandars 37 runs victory against Quetta Gladiators to help the home side to end the victory drought in the HBL Super league here on Tuesday night at Gadaffi stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ):Ben Dunk and Smit Patel staged a fire work display of massive stroke play to hit sparking knocks to set up Lahore Qalandars 37 runs victory against Quetta Gladiators to help the home side to end the victory drought in the HBL Super league here on Tuesday night at Gadaffi stadium.

Quetta captain Safraz Ahmad won the toss and put Lahore into bat which supported by superb innings of Dunk and Smit powered it way to 209 for 5 in 20 overs and bowled out Quetta at 172 in 20 overs to finally find winning ways in the event.

Man of the match Dunk smashed breezy and entertaining 93 and Patel hit aggressive 71 as both the top scorers set the flow of runs before a charged crowd, hitting rain of sixes and fours to all parts of the ground , setting new innings total record of the event.

Both hero's of the day, brought cheers on the face of their team management and diehard fans by showcasing their amazing cricket talent ,cracking strokes one after another to post 155 runs for the fourth wicket ,steering the team out of early danger which left them at 1/ 36, 2/ 49 and 3/50.

At one stage when Lahore middle order plunged into usual trouble after the departure of opener Fakhar Zaman (15), CA Lynn (27) and Muhammad Hafeez (0) they found it hard to salvage their pride.

Duo of English batsmen partnered for the so far the biggest 5th wicket stand of the ongoing event. Dunk created a new record of maximum sixes in an innings by hammering ten sixes laced with three fours off 43 balls and found a perfect partner in Smit who consumed 40 deliveries to force nine fours and two sixes to add to the misery of Quetta's struggling bowling attack.

Wicketkeeper batsman Dunk was the fourth batsman out at 205 when he went for a big shot and was taken at the edge of the boundary by Ahsan Ali off Muhammad Nawaz.

Four runs later Smit departed caught by Nawaz off Cutting. Both Dunk and Smit received huge round of applause on their way back to the pavilion.

Cutting took two for 36 , Nawaz , Fawad Alam and Muhammad Husnain got one wicket for 44, 26 and 32 runs respectively.

Out of previous five matches, defending champions Quetta have stamped victory in three games against Islamabad United twice and Karachi Kings losing two matches against Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans.

Lahore showing dismal performance suffered defeats in their previous three matches against Multan, Islamabad and Peshawar.

Quetta was never in line and right frame of mind when it started the run hunt. On a lucky day Lahore bowling attack showed up fine performance to make things easier for their side with hostile, tight and accurate bowling ,shattering rivals batting from the beginning till the finish.

Opener Jason Roy struggling to regain form in the event, continued his poor show making just 12 runs at a total of 28 and one later Ahsan Ali departed as Quetta slipped to 2-29.

Bad luck continued to follow Quetta when experienced Safraz Ahmad (9) fell cheaply at 50. The other opener and Quetta's strong batting hope Shane Watson departed after scoring 23 off 17 balls with one four and two sixes, at a total of 53, and the fourth wicket could add only three runs.

The middle order fall brought a negative impact on Quetta's batting and most of their batsmen were struggling to stay at the create ,failing to chase to target.

Azam Khan 15 was the fifth batsmen out at 79 and at 97 Quetta's sixth wicket fell as Muhammad Nawaz made 24, Anwar Ali (4) was the seventh batsman out at 116.

With Lahore bowlers in complete control Quetta got the biggest setback with the departure of their top scorer Ben Cutting (53) with three fours and five sixes in 27 balls, which left them at 159 for 8.

From Lahore Salman Irshad was the most successful bowler with 4 for 29 and Muhammad Faizan took two wickets for 29, Smit Patel got two for 31 with Dilbar taking two for 11 to lead their side to a fine victory.