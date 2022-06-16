UrduPoint.com

Lahore Qalandars Gift A Brand New Car To Their Skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi

Sameer Tahir Published June 16, 2022 | 11:24 AM

Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen Shah Afridi helped the franchise win their first-ever PSL trophy.

PSL 2022 winners, Lahore Qalandars, conducted an event on 13th June for skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi to acknowledge his efforts for the franchise, during the event LQ's CEO Atif Rana gifted a car to the world-class pacer.

"Shaheen started his career with us and we believed in him and decided to give him the captaincy of Lahore Qalandars because deep down we knew about Shaheen’s passion and believed in him that he can lead the team very well and everyone saw the results of it so we thank him for his performance," said Atif Rana at the event.

Lahore Qalandars finally won a PSL trophy in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

After so 6 years of underwhelming performances, the young Shaheen Afridi was able to lead his team toward their first silverware.

Shaheen Afridi thanked the club for caring for him and praised his entire team for contributing to the team's first PSL title.

"I always feel proud to play for my own team, everyone supported me here and from the emerging category to the captaincy of Lahore Qalandars it’s all because of your support so thank you so much," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Super League Car Young Lead Lahore Qalandars June Afridi Event All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th June 2022

2 hours ago
 Rs 23.83b allocated for industrial sector

Rs 23.83b allocated for industrial sector

11 hours ago
 Farmers welcome Rs 53.19 bln allocation for agri s ..

Farmers welcome Rs 53.19 bln allocation for agri sector

11 hours ago
 Punjab govt earmarks Rs 28,000 mln for P&D

Punjab govt earmarks Rs 28,000 mln for P&D

12 hours ago
 Rs 80.77b for roads, Rs 6b for prisons, Rs 3.6b fo ..

Rs 80.77b for roads, Rs 6b for prisons, Rs 3.6b for PSCA allocated

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.