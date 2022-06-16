Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen Shah Afridi helped the franchise win their first-ever PSL trophy.

PSL 2022 winners, Lahore Qalandars, conducted an event on 13th June for skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi to acknowledge his efforts for the franchise, during the event LQ's CEO Atif Rana gifted a car to the world-class pacer.

"Shaheen started his career with us and we believed in him and decided to give him the captaincy of Lahore Qalandars because deep down we knew about Shaheen’s passion and believed in him that he can lead the team very well and everyone saw the results of it so we thank him for his performance," said Atif Rana at the event.

Lahore Qalandars finally won a PSL trophy in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

After so 6 years of underwhelming performances, the young Shaheen Afridi was able to lead his team toward their first silverware.

Shaheen Afridi thanked the club for caring for him and praised his entire team for contributing to the team's first PSL title.

"I always feel proud to play for my own team, everyone supported me here and from the emerging category to the captaincy of Lahore Qalandars it’s all because of your support so thank you so much," he said.