Open Menu

Lahore Qalandars Open Talent Hunt Cricket Trials To Be From Sept, 2

Muhammad Rameez Published August 22, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Lahore Qalandars Open Talent Hunt Cricket trials to be from Sept, 2

KOHAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Open Talent Hunt Cricket trials are being held under Lahore Qalandars (a leading cricket franchise of PSL) in collaboration

with the district administration at and Kohat sports Complex (KSC) under the supervision of a 14-member international selectors

team from September 2.

September 2, 2025 (Tuesday) — Boys’ Trials

September 3, 2025 (Wednesday) — Girls’ Trials

These are open trials and the age limit for participation was from 15

to 25 years, the official sources has said.

This is a golden opportunity for young players to showcase their talents at the national level.

The official team of Lahore Qalandars will be present on the spot to select the players.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz

Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz

41 minutes ago
 UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime wi ..

UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime with extradition of two internat ..

47 minutes ago
 Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes awa ..

Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes away at 65

1 hour ago
 Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibil ..

Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibility: UN

1 hour ago
 Glacial outburst triggers flooding in GB’s Ghize ..

Glacial outburst triggers flooding in GB’s Ghizer, several villages submerged

1 hour ago
 Lahore police detain second son of Imran Khan’s ..

Lahore police detain second son of Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan

1 hour ago
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited th ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited the National University of Techn ..

2 hours ago
 Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski meet ..

Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski meets Federal Minister Chaudhry Sa ..

2 hours ago
 Swiss Deputy Head of Mission lauds Nestlé Pakista ..

Swiss Deputy Head of Mission lauds Nestlé Pakistan’s Swiss heritage, contribu ..

2 hours ago
 German economy contracts by revised 0.3% in Q2

German economy contracts by revised 0.3% in Q2

3 hours ago
 WHO, WMO issue report to protect workers from incr ..

WHO, WMO issue report to protect workers from increasing heat stress

3 hours ago
 Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing ce ..

Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing cement

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports