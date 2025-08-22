Lahore Qalandars Open Talent Hunt Cricket Trials To Be From Sept, 2
KOHAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Open Talent Hunt Cricket trials are being held under Lahore Qalandars (a leading cricket franchise of PSL) in collaboration
with the district administration at and Kohat sports Complex (KSC) under the supervision of a 14-member international selectors
team from September 2.
September 2, 2025 (Tuesday) — Boys’ Trials
September 3, 2025 (Wednesday) — Girls’ Trials
These are open trials and the age limit for participation was from 15
to 25 years, the official sources has said.
This is a golden opportunity for young players to showcase their talents at the national level.
The official team of Lahore Qalandars will be present on the spot to select the players.
