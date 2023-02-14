Lahore Qalandars secure nail-biting victory over Multan Sultan in PSL 8th opening match

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Defending champions Lahore Qalandars defeated Multan Sultans by one run in a nail-biting finish in the opening game of Pakistan Super League (PSL) eight edition match played here, despite a handsome knock of 75 by host team captain Muhammad Rizwan before the home crowd on late Monday night.

Captain Multan Sultans Muhammad Rizwan elected to bowl after winning the toss and Qalandars put on a good total of 175, thanks to a marvellous fifty (66) by Fakhar Zaman.

However, Multan Sultans fell a single run short of the target set by Qalandars and could score 174 after losing six wickets in 20 overs.

Fakhar Zaman and Tahir Baig opened the innings for Lahore Qalandars, however, Baig lost his wickets at individual score of 32 when the total score reached 61.

Fakhar Zaman demonstrated good stroke play and scored 66, tournament's first fifty that won him the game for his side and the player of the match award. He fell victim to Multan Sultan's bowler Osama Mir. Other contributors from Lahore included Shai Hope (19), Hussain Talat (20), and Sikandar Raza (19).

Osama Mir and Ehsanullah claimed two wickets each while Shah Nawaz Dahani and Aqeel Hussain finished with one wicket each.

Chasing a target of 176, opener Muhammad Rizwan and Shan Masood batted confidently and took the score to 100, the point where Multan Sultans suffered their first shock with dismissal of Shan (35).

Rizwan, however, continued to bat and kept the hope of victory alive for Multan Sultans before the home crowd.

However, at the individual score of 75, he was bowled by the rival team's captain Shaheen Shah Afridi. From then on, Qalandars' bowlers did not let any Multan batsman settle and sent them back to the pavillion one by one in shorter intervals till the completion of allotted 20 overs. Other significant contributors from Multan included David Miller who scored 25 and Pollard contributed 20.

Shaheen Afridi, Hussain Talat, Zaman Khan and Harif Rauf claimed one wicket each.

Earlier, before the opening match, Lahore Qalandars paid tribute to police martyrs and presented them a salute for the sacrifices they rendered to secure peace in society.

They also met with the family members of the police martyrs at the stadium.