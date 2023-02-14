UrduPoint.com

Lahore Qalandars Secure Nail-biting Victory Over Multan Sultan In PSL 8th Opening Match

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 14, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Lahore Qalandars secure nail-biting victory over Multan Sultan in PSL 8th opening match

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Defending champions Lahore Qalandars defeated Multan Sultans by one run in a nail-biting finish in the opening game of Pakistan Super League (PSL) eight edition match played here, despite a handsome knock of 75 by host team captain Muhammad Rizwan before the home crowd on late Monday night.

Captain Multan Sultans Muhammad Rizwan elected to bowl after winning the toss and Qalandars put on a good total of 175, thanks to a marvellous fifty (66) by Fakhar Zaman.

However, Multan Sultans fell a single run short of the target set by Qalandars and could score 174 after losing six wickets in 20 overs.

Fakhar Zaman and Tahir Baig opened the innings for Lahore Qalandars, however, Baig lost his wickets at individual score of 32 when the total score reached 61.

Fakhar Zaman demonstrated good stroke play and scored 66, tournament's first fifty that won him the game for his side and the player of the match award. He fell victim to Multan Sultan's bowler Osama Mir. Other contributors from Lahore included Shai Hope (19), Hussain Talat (20), and Sikandar Raza (19).

Osama Mir and Ehsanullah claimed two wickets each while Shah Nawaz Dahani and Aqeel Hussain finished with one wicket each.

Chasing a target of 176, opener Muhammad Rizwan and Shan Masood batted confidently and took the score to 100, the point where Multan Sultans suffered their first shock with dismissal of Shan (35).

Rizwan, however, continued to bat and kept the hope of victory alive for Multan Sultans before the home crowd.

However, at the individual score of 75, he was bowled by the rival team's captain Shaheen Shah Afridi. From then on, Qalandars' bowlers did not let any Multan batsman settle and sent them back to the pavillion one by one in shorter intervals till the completion of allotted 20 overs. Other significant contributors from Multan included David Miller who scored 25 and Pollard contributed 20.

Shaheen Afridi, Hussain Talat, Zaman Khan and Harif Rauf claimed one wicket each.

Earlier, before the opening match, Lahore Qalandars paid tribute to police martyrs and presented them a salute for the sacrifices they rendered to secure peace in society.

They also met with the family members of the police martyrs at the stadium.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Police Martyrs Shaheed Pakistan Super League David Lahore Qalandars Shan Masood Sikandar Raza Hussain Talat Fakhar Zaman Afridi Family From Multan Sultans

Recent Stories

To address challenges, manage crises, and diversif ..

To address challenges, manage crises, and diversify economies, the world needs t ..

26 minutes ago
 UAE has adopted excellence and quality as a way of ..

UAE has adopted excellence and quality as a way of life in all government sector ..

56 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Pa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Paraguay on the sidelines of the ..

2 hours ago
 NBQ announces financial performance for 2022

NBQ announces financial performance for 2022

2 hours ago
 Arab League Head Calls for Stop to Politicization ..

Arab League Head Calls for Stop to Politicization of Aid to Quake-Ravaged Syria

2 hours ago
 PSG hopeful on Mbappe fitness for Bayern Champions ..

PSG hopeful on Mbappe fitness for Bayern Champions League showdown

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.